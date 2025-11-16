Opinion: Should Arsenal revisit Eze on the left after England masterclass?

Eberechi Eze on the left wing may be worth revisiting, and that much was clear from the Arsenal No.10’s latest cameo for England.

Back at Crystal Palace, Eze thrived as a left sided No.10, drifting in from the flank with devastating effect. When Arsenal signed him, the initial plan was for him to plug the quality gap on the left wing, a position that had long needed a spark. Yet the summer signing did not quite dazzle in that role early on. He was shifted centrally, and with Martin Odegaard sidelined through injury, Eze has taken on the burden of being Arsenal’s chief creator in the middle of the pitch.

By the lofty standards he is held to, some feel he has not been as influential in that central role as expected. When Odegaard returns, Mikel Arteta may need to revisit the original blueprint, deploying Eze off the left again.

England cameo reignites the debate

If Eze needed a reminder that he can thrive out wide, his performance against Serbia offered it in full. Featuring on the left as England cruised to a 2 to 0 win, the twenty seven year old delivered a sparkling display. He ran at defenders with intent, dribbled past challenges, cut inside to shoot, linked play with sharp one touch passing, and carried the ball with confidence. He also scored England’s second goal after Bukayo Saka opened the scoring.

Importantly, he impressed with his pressing and defensive work, traits that will no doubt please Arteta. It was a cameo that showed exactly why the left sided role remains such a natural fit for him.

Could Eze elevate Arsenal’s left flank?

Leandro Trossard has done well on the left this season, but there is no denying that if Eze rediscovers his spark in that role, he could represent an upgrade. With Eze on the left, Saka on the right, and Declan Rice and Odegaard operating as dual No.8s, Arsenal’s attack could move to another level. Such a setup would also give Viktor Gyokeres the platform he needs to flourish as the goalscoring focal point.

With England set to face Albania next, it will be interesting to see if Thomas Tuchel hands Eze another start out wide. Given the fierce competition for the No.10 role, Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, and Morgan Gibbs White all in contention, it may be wise for Eze to stake his claim on the left.

If he shines again, Arsenal fans will be watching closely. Because if the left wing continues to bring out the best in him, Arteta may have little choice but to revisit the plan that brought him to the Emirates in the first place.

Daniel O

