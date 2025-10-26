Opinion: Should Arteta start Hincapié or trust Mosquera against Crystal Palace?

Arsenal return to action on this afternoon, hosting giant-slayers Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium – and Mikel Arteta faces one of those selection puzzles most managers would envy.

The Gunners will have to cope without defensive rock Gabriel Magalhães, who picked up a knock in the midweek win over Atletico Madrid. Arteta confirmed on Friday that the Brazilian had not trained since that clash and was unlikely to feature.

Hincapié’s moment to shine

Gabriel’s absence is a blow. The Brazilian has been immense this season, recently hailed as one of the best defenders in world football for his composure, consistency and physical dominance. But Arsenal’s smart recruitment over the past year means they no longer have to panic when one of their key men drops out.

With Gabriel sidelined, this could finally be the moment for Piero Hincapié. The Ecuadorian has been eased in carefully after his summer move, limited so far by minor injuries and intense competition for places. Yet his blend of aggression, pace, and comfort on the ball mirrors Gabriel’s profile perfectly.

Arteta’s already hinted at how highly he rates him, saying via Arsenal:

“He’s a player who is going to help us a lot; he’s going to bring something different to the team. We need to get him going, get him to the speed that is necessary to compete at this level and gradually to where we want.”

Hincapié reads the game well, attacks aerial duels fearlessly, and offers left-sided balance – something Arteta values deeply. Had Jakub Kiwior not left for Porto, he might have filled the void, but Hincapié now looks the natural choice to partner William Saliba.

Mosquera making a statement

That said, there’s another name who deserves real credit here: Christhian Mosquera. The young defender has already shown this season that he’s more than capable of stepping into the spotlight when required.

When Saliba was sidelined earlier this season, Mosquera rose to the challenge with performances full of maturity and calm. Strong in duels, intelligent in positioning, and technically sharp, he looks like a player who’s been part of Arteta’s system for far longer than he actually has.

Mosquera’s consistency has quietly made him a serious first-team option, and his progress is a major reason Arsenal’s defence remains one of the most secure in Europe. His ability to slot in seamlessly, regardless of the partner beside him, gives Arteta rare flexibility.

So while Hincapié deserves his shot, the rise of Mosquera means the competition at centre-back has never looked healthier. Arsenal now have multiple quality options – all young, composed, and capable of playing Arteta’s demanding brand of football.

For years, the Gunners’ Achilles heel was depth in defence. Now, it might be one of their greatest strengths.

What do you think, Gooners – should Arteta unleash Hincapié against Palace or stick with the steady Mosquera?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

