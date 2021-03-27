Opinion: Signing Fekir didn’t make sense initially and does not now

Nabil Fekir has been linked with a move to Arsenal again and the Gunners might finally get their man.

The French World Cup winner has continuously been linked with a move to the Emirates since he was on the books of Lyon.

He moved to Real Betis in the summer of 2019 after his failed move to Liverpool and Arsenal still wants to bring him to England, according to Estadio Deportivo.

The midfielder was the star of the Lyon team before he left them and that is one reason why he was part of the France team that won the World Cup.

I admit that he is a good player, but he is slightly overrated, in my opinion, for a player who hasn’t scored more than 10 league goals per season since 2018.

When he was initially linked with a move to the Emirates after the World Cup in Russia, I think a lot of that was just because of the hype he had generated.

In the last three years, he has had the chance to reach the very top of European football, but he is stuck in Seville.

As I have already stated, he is a good enough player, but Arsenal needs something more and the last thing we want now is to sign an injury-prone player, which Fekir is.

An article from Ime