Opinion – Sky Sports need to do a better job

As a listener to his Overlap YouTube channel, I am one of the few who do not have issues with Gary Neville. Recently, I actually found comfort in the pundit as he explained how a professional should approach a title race.

Yet if it is not nervous enough watching Arsenal, Sky Sports’ coverage on Saturday started to irritate me.

It was not just their co-commentator, Rob Hawthorne, who was just as responsible for leaving me screaming at my television, but we are winning.

Between the 64th and 72nd minutes, the pair suggested there was something in this for Newcastle, who could sense an opportunity.

Drama Over Reality

The visitors were getting into their stride, and the lead was under threat.

The Gunners were accused of not taking any risks and being frightened to death.

Our manager was questioned about what he would do to change the situation.

The game was described as being on a knife-edge.

Football is all about opinions, and we may not all view a match in the same way.

Yet facts are facts, and factually, during this period, guess how many saves David Raya had to make.

The answer was zero.

In 90 minutes, how many great chances did the Magpies have?

The Wissa miss?

What Viewers Should Expect

I understand a broadcaster is no different from any other company. The priority is to make as much money as possible.

That is why they want to sell the title race as must-see drama.

The reality is that all season long, Mikel Arteta’s ethos has been to protect a lead rather than try to extend it.

Whether you agree with the Spaniard’s tactics or not, it cannot be denied that he has coached an eleven that can control matches and restrict opponents from clear-cut opportunities.

This is not going to change with a month of the campaign left.

Customers also pay a lot of money for their subscriptions, so they should expect balanced analysis rather than this.

Fan channels get views by seeing who can complain the most and find the most things to be negative about.

It would be sad if Sky were trying to cater to that audience.