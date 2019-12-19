Opinion – So if Arsenal don’t give Arteta transfer funds, will you accept that the Kroenkes don’t care?

Only Loans In January ….Again !!!!! by Dan Smith

I have written a few times this week that I feel the choice of Arteta to be our manager is nothing more than Stan Kroenke finding the cheapest option.

Some have said it’s unfair of me to assume that, pointing out the Spaniard will still be receiving 5 million a year.

I wasn’t in fact talking about his salary, although, while it’s mentioned, it’s worth pointing out that is less than what Arsene Wenger or Emery were earning.

Do you think that’s the wage Klopp, Jose or Pep are on?

To be fair though, they are 3 of the best in the last decade.

But that is kind of my point, you get what you pay for. If you’re cheap expect a rubbish product, if you pay over the odds most of the time you get quality.

I was more referring to what stops us from getting an Allegri, for example, is our lack of ambition. Any big name would want to challenge for the title eventually and therefore would want the squad to be strengthened.

The only individuals who would accept a limited budget are those not proven enough, so would be so grateful to get such a high-profile position they would tolerate the negatives.

Hell, Luis Enrique has already confirmed, according to rumours, that what put him off about replacing Arsene Wenger was when the discussions turned to the transfer market.

So, when they told us that Emery had succeeded out of a shortlist of 20, that’s probably because 15 of them laughed when they heard how much was in the piggy bank.

At some point this week we will be told the same, how Arteta topped a list of 12 candidates, yet in reality the reason Ancelotti is joining Everton and not us is because he would demand more, both in terms of his own contract and support for the team.

Incredibly some on JustArsenal.com still defend our American owners. It’s getting to the point where what do they have to do or not do for some to see the bigger picture?

How about not spending a penny next month?

According to the Metro, that’s apparently what they already warned Arteta….

Rumours? Of course…

Yet, if for the second January in a row we are only looking at loans (those reports were true last year) then will you accept that the Kroenke family don’t care?

You can’t tell me they really sit there and believe our defence does not need improvement?

In fact, even non-Arsenal fans would review all 20 Premiership sides and say that the Gunners are near the top when it comes to those who could benefit from some reinforcements.

To me you’re writing off the season, especially with Chelsea now allowed to spend.

To clarify the Blues can cement their place in the top 4 by spending 150 million while we have yet again run out of money.

If that was the case, why get a new manager now. How is Arteta meant to show what he’s learnt at Man City if you’re not going to give him the tools to do it?

Even from a pure business point of view, shouldn’t our owners want to win the Europa League. It means they get more revenue, more sponsorship, etc.

Sure, they saved money this time last year by only loaning players but how much could you have made if you brought a centre-back and then maybe we could have won the Final in Baku?

Take the hit now to get the reward later. It seems though ‘why bother while the TV contracts are so huge’. They make money no matter where we finish.

To be fair we did have a net spend in the summer of 10 million.

But again, Arteta’s getting the job on merit, not because he’s a cheap option?

It’s our choice not to be hiring a bigger name?

Nothing to do with the likes of Poch, Ancelotti , Allegri laughing in our face when told zero money to spend.

But this is Wenger’s fault, right?

Dan Smith