Opinion – Surely Arsenal should pay Saka more than £30k per week

Offering Saka a £30k per week new contract is not good enough.

Hopefully, we are positively preparing for big game against Olympiacos tonight, right? Like I predicted earlier, we are leaving Greece with a win after tonight's game.

Fellow Gooners, I keep on asking myself one question; when are we going to learn how to play football politics as a club? When is Arsenal going to learn to start doing the right thing to keep players tied to the club? We are talking about losing Bukayo Saka, unless we sit up! What a sad thing it will be to lose a young talent like Saka.

In one of my previous articles, I highlighted how important it is to tie down the Nigerian and I also asked if there was any move to get him to sign a new contract, knowing full well that he has 18 months left on his current Arsenal contract. Well, I have been following stories online and almost all sport sites have been reporting on how Arsenal was ready to offer him a new contract, whereby he will be earning £30k per week! What a ridiculous offer, in my own opinion.

It is a good thing that the club is thinking about keeping Saka for a long time, but offering to pay him 30k per week is so poor! This is a player who has proven with his consistent performances, that he can play a big part in helping the club win trophies. He is skillful, has pace and surely knows how to open up defences. 30k for such an emerging talent will not be doing justice to his talents. There is no law saying we can’t offer him a 100k per week, is there? Do we really think 30k per week will convince him to sign the new contract?

With the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid considering signing Saka, do we think 30k will make him decide to sign for us, when Liverpool and Real Madrid can pay him much more than that? Football is all money, money and money! The earlier we learn that, the better it will be for us. Let us not joke with talents at our hands; a lot of clubs are looking for such talents. Bukayo Saka’s performances have not gone unnoticed and it will only be a matter of time before the bigger clubs start offering him mega contract packages with the intention of snapping him away from the Emirates.

We can stop this by re-thinking our offer to him. 30k per week will surely not keep Saka, definitely not these times that money rules football. We are Arsenal and we are proud.

Sylvester Kwentua