Opinion – Surely Arsenal should pay Saka more than £30k per week

Offering Saka a £30k per week new contract is not good enough.
Good morning Gooners. Hope we are all doing well? Hopefully, we are positively preparing for big game against Olympiacos tonight, right? Like I predicted earlier, we are leaving Greece with a win after tonight’s game.
Fellow Gooners, I keep on asking myself one question; when are we going to learn how to play football politics as a club? When is Arsenal going to learn to start doing the right thing to keep players tied to the club? We are talking about losing Bukayo Saka, unless we sit up! What a sad thing it will be to lose a young talent like Saka.
In one of my previous articles, I highlighted how important it is to tie down the Nigerian and I also asked if there was any move to get him to sign a new contract, knowing full well that he has 18 months left on his current Arsenal contract. Well, I have been following stories online and almost all sport sites have been reporting on how Arsenal was ready to offer him a new contract, whereby he will be earning £30k per week! What a ridiculous offer, in my own opinion.
It is a good thing that the club is thinking about keeping Saka for a long time, but offering to pay him 30k per week is so poor! This is a player who has proven with his consistent performances, that he can play a big part in helping the club win trophies. He is skillful, has pace and surely knows how to open up defences. 30k for such an emerging talent will not be doing justice to his talents. There is no law saying we can’t offer him a 100k per week, is there? Do we really think 30k per week will convince him to sign the new contract?
With the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid considering signing Saka, do we think 30k will make him decide to sign for us, when Liverpool and Real Madrid can pay him much more than that? Football is all money, money and money! The earlier we learn that, the better it will be for us. Let us not joke with talents at our hands; a lot of clubs are looking for such talents. Bukayo Saka’s performances have not gone unnoticed and it will only be a matter of time before the bigger clubs start offering him mega contract packages with the intention of snapping him away from the Emirates.
We can stop this by re-thinking our offer to him. 30k per week will surely not keep Saka, definitely not these times that money rules football. We are Arsenal and we are proud.
Sylvester Kwentua
£100k is too much for a 18year old, this is his first season playing regularly for the first team, £50k sounds fair on a three and half year contract, then when he finally proves himself to be a world class talent, then they can offer him much more money.
I can remember what arsenal fans said when the club was offering ozil £350k a week deal, we all said the club should give him the money he wants, we are the ones blaming the club now for giving ozil £350k.
We need to avoid the ozil-like situation whereby the other players would say they’re performing more and deserve to earn more, imagine having 3 or 4 youngsters performing at the level saka is performing now, with saka on a £100k a week others wouldn’t settle for less.
Arsenal should keep Saka at all costs. He is worthy of every pound or else we will risk losing an exceptional talent.
One thing is for sure Sylvester, RM won’t pay him more than £30kp/w. And if you think that is ridiculous how much is not.
You’re way out of your league if you think 30k for now is too small.
You mention 100k.
I’m glad some of you ain’t in charge of negotiations. Saka is 18 Right now, when you pay him 100k and you want to renew his contract at 21-22… How much do you offer him then? 250k?? Then when he’s 26, you offer him how much 400k??
The boy is still young, is happy right here, where his family and friends are.
There’s no single reason he’ll want to leave for now, as he’s also an Arsenal through and through.
30k now and if he keeps his performances, increase it to 80-90k after 2 seasons.
Let him earn his salary, he’s young and will eventually earn the big buck later.
Imagine paying an 18 years old who isn’t Mbappe 100k.
SMH
Bloody hell, imagine being an 18 year old earning 30k a week!!
As we know, he’s assisted more (in all comps) than any other player. Saw earlier that in the EL as a whole, only 3 players have been involved in more goals than he has. So, if he keeps this up, will he look around and say such and such is earning 100+k a week and I’m doing just as much as him, if not more, surely I deserve the same amount he’s on? Tricky one….. obviously other teams are sniffing around, we don’t want to lose him….