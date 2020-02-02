Arsenal midfielders have to do more in the goal-scoring department.

Arsenal endured another bore draw against Burnley this weekend and it seems there is no end in sight for the Gunners dropping points.

The draw against Burnley makes it five draws since Mikel Arteta became their manager late last year.

Arsenal has scored two goals in just two games from that run of results. Even more intriguing is the fact that no midfielder scored in any of those matches.

Defenders have popped up with goals occasionally, however, for the most part, Arsenal has relied on their attackers to score the goals.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Gabriel Martinelli have been scoring the goals that the club has needed but Arsenal’s midfielders have to start contributing goals as well.

The likes of Granit Xhaka, Mesut Ozil and Lucas Torreira have to make themselves useful in terms of goal contributions.

All great teams never rely on just a few players for goals. Football is a team sport and everyone should be contributing goals at some point.

It seems to me that Arsenal have been training to set their attackers up for the goals, but I don’t think that is the right way to go about it.

Mikel Arteta has to demand more from his midfield, the team has to practice more with midfielders coming late into the box and scoring or shooting from the edge of their opposition’s goal area and scoring.

Relying on Aubameyang for goals makes the team very predictable and that won’t change their fortune.

An article from Ime