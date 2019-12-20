Opinion – The Arsenal players that will fit Arteta’s attacking football style

Who among our players will be in Arteta’s first team? by Lagos Gooner
Good morning gooners; happy holidays from gooners here in Nigeria. How prepared are we for our Saturday game against Everton? Our game against Everton may be unique in the sense that both teams may play that game with new managers.
While we await the official announcement from Arsenal on who will be our next manager, can we take a guess on which players will make Arteta’s team, assuming he was to be appointed coach? Let’s go…
Mikel Arteta, judging by where he is currently working, would be out to play sweet, fast-paced attacking football. He has been an understudy to Pep Guardiola for the last 3 years. Pep is known for playing possession-based attacking football, while scoring many goals in the process. He also likes playing from the back and not to forget, he likes goalkeepers who are comfortable playing with their feet. So, knowing Arteta’s background will help us guess the players who will fit into his style.
Unless something drastic happens, I don’t see Arteta not making use of our current first choice goalie, Leno. Bernd Leno is not only comfortable playing with his feet; he is equally good at ball distribution. He is also good at saving balls. To me, he is a sure bet to start.
For the defence, I see Sokratis Papastathopoulos dropping to the bench. The centre defenders would be David Luiz and Rob Holdings, in my opinion. Luiz is good at passing the ball from the back, while Holdings does the tackling. For the wing backs, I see him retaining Kolasinac, until Tierney gets back. Bellerin, if fit, will cement the right wing back role.
I am sorry to say this but for the midfield, I see him playing a three-man midfield. Based on current form, I see him using Guendouzi and Xhaka as defensive midfielders; while Ceballos occupies the attacking midfield position. Ozil and Torreira may find themselves playing less under Arteta.
For Arteta’s style of attacking football, I think Aubameyang will lead the line, with Pepe and Martinelli supporting him from the wings.
So, there is my team under Arteta, that is if he is appointed as the coach of Arsenal. What do you think?
Sylvester Kwentua
I am not at all in favour of Luiz anywhere near the defence. He has cost us too many goals by plain poor defending. Guendouzi would unfortunately also not be my midfield choice, he is not suited to fast flowing attacking football, and he also cannot partake in maintaining possession when required.
Further comment – we need players that will know what to do with the ball before they even get it, and not players that only decide what to do once they have the ball and have taken a few steps. That’s called awareness and there is far too little of it in the team for us ro be thinking about playing like ManCity just yet.
On the contrary, good awareness comes with players offering active movements off the ball. Sadly, we don’t have that either.
To let out Guendouzi will be amistake. He is gifted with a special vision and feeling for the game.
I don’t think he will drop Torreira, because he hardly lose possession in a game unlike Xhaka. Plus he is the only ball winner from our midfield.
I hope Arteta plays 4-3-3! Wilock(RM)-Torreira(CDM)-Xhaka(LM) in midfield. Fowards I agree with the author. As for defence, I don’t care they can draw straws to figure out who plays, they are all the same.
I think he would use a three-CB formation first, to teach the players his concept gradually
Guardiola did it at the beginning of his second season with 3-5-2, after he saw his players were unable to grasp his strategy in his first season. After a while, he tested them with 4-1-3-2 and finally 4-3-3 after all his players understand their responsibilities
I believe Arteta would do similar steps too, but I heard he is not going to coach the players for the Everton game
Choosing Guendozie over Torriera is absolutely making no sense. Torriera is a better player compared to Guen.
Why do most people suddenly feel that Laca isn’t good enough anymore?
A bit to do with the rumours the club tried and failed to sell him off to Russia in the summer and also the fact that he has been terrible since the Vitoria home game.
Agree,Rob can partner David Luiz, midfielders I have no choice as we don’t have players who can score goals like Debruin and David Sylva, attack we can use those three guys.
I don’t think Arteta would implement attacking football right off the bat, because he has witnessed how some of our attackers let their teammates pressed alone. But if he has the guts to attack with our ignorant attackers from the outset, I predict he would use this 3-4-1-2 line-up at his first game:
………………. Leno
……. Mustafi . Sokratis . Luiz
Bellerin . Torreira . Xhaka . Kolasinac
……………… Ozil
…… Aubameyang ………. Lacazette
Arteta might want to use three-CB formation because it will be a tough away game and he has to give all senior players a clean slate. Unless Arsenal inform him that they would ship some senior players out in January
I think the midfield will be Torreira, Guendouzi, Ceballos.
And Luiz might make way for Chambers.
I still believe our best formation is 4-4-1-1.
Aubameyang..
Martinelli, Lacazette, Pepe..
Guendouzi, Torreira..
Kolasinac*, Chambers, Sokratis*, Bellerin.
Leno.
I would not be surprised if interim managers Duncan and Freddie
lead their teams with both managers sitting in the stand.
No doubt back at his old club Mikel will have “mixed emotions”.
Both clubs are in a very similar position.
Huge traditional clubs. Massive fan bases.
Vast expenditure but little to show for it for years.
Both clubs desperate for success searching for a way back to the top.
I know nobody has mentioned this but if I was to say the player that I think will blossom under Arteta if he is signed as the head coach is Ceballos. There is hunger and tenacity in ceballos. Have you seen him hustle for ball and again he is not a sideway passer unlike our midfielders. He has that shot in him, the killer pass I think he is a complete player. I think he has made the most tackle of our current midfielders. If I was the coach our lineup if everyone is fit.
Leno
Bellerin holding sokratis tierny
Luiz
Ceballos torreira
Martinelli Aubameyang pepe
Sub: kolasinac, Martinez,Chambers,saka,willock, lacazette,guendozi.
Sorry but granite xhaka wouldn’t make the bench for me alongside AMN or Ozil.