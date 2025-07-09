Opinion: The Arsenal players who will struggle to play next season

Teams do not always wait until they sell players before strengthening their squad, and this often results in some stars losing their place once new teammates arrive.

Arsenal has been active in the transfer market and is expected to have several new additions to the squad by the time the window closes. As a result, the following players may lose their first-team roles:

Leandro Trossard

Arsenal is in the market for a new winger and has been linked with moves for Rodrygo and Noni Madueke. Should either of these players join the club, Trossard could find it increasingly difficult to retain his place in the starting line-up.

Kai Havertz

Havertz had begun to establish himself in the number nine position at Arsenal, but the arrival of Viktor Gyokeres is likely to displace him unless the new striker struggles to settle or perform.

Ethan Nwaneri

Nwaneri has yet to sign a new contract amid concerns over playing time, and these concerns appear justified. Should Arsenal sign another winger, Nwaneri would no longer be viewed as an alternative to Bukayo Saka.

Fabio Vieira

The most sensible move for Vieira would be to seek opportunities elsewhere. He now finds himself at the bottom of the midfield hierarchy, far removed from the key positions in the squad.

Mikel Merino

It is uncertain whether Merino can still produce high-level performances in midfield, but even if he can, breaking into the team will prove difficult. He is unlikely to displace any of the current midfield starters and certainly cannot compete for a forward position alongside someone like Gyokeres.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…