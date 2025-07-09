Opinion: The Arsenal players who will struggle to play next season

Teams do not always wait until they sell players before strengthening their squad, and this often results in some stars losing their place once new teammates arrive.
Arsenal has been active in the transfer market and is expected to have several new additions to the squad by the time the window closes. As a result, the following players may lose their first-team roles:
Leandro Trossard
Arsenal is in the market for a new winger and has been linked with moves for Rodrygo and Noni Madueke. Should either of these players join the club, Trossard could find it increasingly difficult to retain his place in the starting line-up.
Kai Havertz
Havertz had begun to establish himself in the number nine position at Arsenal, but the arrival of Viktor Gyokeres is likely to displace him unless the new striker struggles to settle or perform.
Ethan Nwaneri
Nwaneri has yet to sign a new contract amid concerns over playing time, and these concerns appear justified. Should Arsenal sign another winger, Nwaneri would no longer be viewed as an alternative to Bukayo Saka.
Fabio Vieira
The most sensible move for Vieira would be to seek opportunities elsewhere. He now finds himself at the bottom of the midfield hierarchy, far removed from the key positions in the squad.
Mikel Merino
It is uncertain whether Merino can still produce high-level performances in midfield, but even if he can, breaking into the team will prove difficult. He is unlikely to displace any of the current midfield starters and certainly cannot compete for a forward position alongside someone like Gyokeres.
Do you lot just put up articles for the sake of it. You complained about lack of squad depth last season and now you are saying players will struggle for playing time.
With proper rotation they will all have minutes in some of the league games and the domestic cup games too.
Arteta needs to work on his player rotations skills.
I guess Trossard is preparing himself to leave, because he just changed his agent
Havertz would likely stay because of his huge salary and compete with Gyokeres/ Rice/ Odegaard/ Merino
If Nwaneri doesn’t want to be loaned out, he should be sold because he was highly inconsistent last season
Vieira would likely not able to compete with Rice, Odegaard and Merino, so he must be sold too
It looks like Trossard could be leaving and, possibly, Vieira, but I don’t see any of the other names listed in the article going.
Personally, I’d like to see the club encourage Jesus to look elsewhere thereby freeing up a place and saving Arsenal a fortune in wages at the same time. I admit it’s highly unlikely to happen, but there’s always hope.
Havertz is certainly interesting.
He can offer a plan b…. but a player on 280k a week as a bench option ?
Viera, trossard – should be moved on.
Merino will get game time as he had a good relationship at sociedad
Also what we saw merino do this season – he did what havertz did but better as him holding the ball up, bringing players in from midfield, the left and right side. Where as havertz pretty much alienates the left.
Nwaneri needs to be kept and given game time … this whole thing about him not getting enough game time last season… its created by journalists who are bored during the holidays. First skelly now nwaneri