Opinion – The best formation for Arsenal to use with the defence

Why Arsenal should play with three at the back and how they can setup

Arsenal has been improving under Mikel Arteta and the Spaniard by all indications looks to be the real deal.

I expect Arteta to have a long successful stint as the manager, however, he still needs to find his best formation defensively speaking.

I think Arsenal should switch to a back three and maximise the strengths of the current squad.

With a wealth of centre backs, Mikel Arteta can take advantage and make his team defend even better in a back three formation.

I have three centre backs that I think are in form at the Emirates and I back three of them to combine well in a back three.

The rejuvenated Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz and Pablo Mari can combine to give Arsenal even more balance at the back.

For this to work, Arteta can make Mari his left centre back, Mustafi the central defender and David Luiz his right centre back.

If we play with these three at the back flanked with Bukayo Saka as a left wingback and Hector Bellerin as a right wingback.

This set up will make the transition to attack a lot easier and quicker, aid the midfield when required and be able to defend in numbers.

Three centre backs can seem a bit negative but if used intelligently it can transform the team going forward.

An article by Jacob B