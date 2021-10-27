Opinion: the brilliance of the team has overshadowed Saka’s poor form and that is a good thing

Bukayo Saka hasn’t made the best of starts to this campaign but it hasn’t exactly affected Arsenal.

This is a good sign of progress, and it almost calls for celebration.

The youngster has carried the Arsenal team alone for much of the time since he broke into the senior side.

Saka is still the most valuable player at the Emirates, but his form in this campaign has been poor.

Nevertheless, Arsenal has been winning their matches and the Gunners have also seen several other members of the squad step up to score goals or provide assists.

This means we are now building a team that is bigger than any player, and that is how great teams are built.

Every player is important to a club and some of them contribute more to its success, but when a team relies on a player to win matches, it becomes terrible and hinders progress.

What we have at the Emirates now is an Arsenal team that is filled with talented players who can score or provide an assist for the team to win matches instead of waiting for a game-changer like Saka to do that.

In the last few weeks, we have watched as Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ben White, Thomas Partey, among others have stepped up their performance and the reward has been evident.

Hopefully, the team continues in this direction and wins trophies to show their progress.