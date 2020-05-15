Opinion – The Bundesliga has been a happy hunting ground for Arsenal

As the Bundesliga is about to resume the eyes of the world will be on the German top flight and that will surely include Arsenal’s scouts.

The Gunners are preparing to make some signings in the summer and some of our targets play in the Bundesliga.

Dayot Upamecano has been one of the most sought-after players in Europe and he is Arsenal’s main target from the German league, however, there are other players that Arsenal have been linked to.

It would be interesting to see which player joins the Gunners from the German league, but Arsenal has undeniably been getting good talent from that competition.

The current Arsenal team has several key players who joined them from the German league, Sead Kolasinac joined from Schalke 04, while Bernd Leno joined from Bayer Leverkusen, Sokratis Papastathopoulos joined us from Borussia Dortmund, Granit Xhaka joined from Borussia Monchengladbach, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined from Borussia Dortmund.

Kolasinac has struggled recently for the Gunners, but he made a good start to life at Arsenal.

Sokratis has also been good enough on occasions, although new competition has relegated him to the bench recently.

Bernd Leno has been wonderful between the sticks and he remains one of the best in the Premier League.

Granit Xhaka fell out with the fans earlier in the season, but it cannot be taken away from him that he has been reliable for us.

Aubameyang is arguably the club’s best scorer since Thierry Henry and he has shown that if you can score the goals in Germany, you can also score them in England.

With these players making good contributions to our team, I bet that we can confidently sign a player from the Bundesliga and be sure that they would come good for us.

An article from Ime