Opinion: the ideal transfer window can only be achieved when you know what you need

The last transfer window looked like the perfect one for Arsenal after they signed the likes of Thomas Partey and Willian.
Dani Ceballos also returned for another loan spell while the club gave David Luiz a new deal.
Their season started with a 3-0 win over Fulham with Willian providing three assists and Gabriel scoring, there is probably no better way to start the season for some of our new signings.
Willian has since provided one more assist for the club, but he has been almost useless for much of this season.
After signing Partey, the club now seems to be missing a creative midfielder in their team.
When we landed Partey a few hours before the deadline day, some people predicted that he was the final piece of the jigsaw, but we are now lacking in creativity.
It is not rocket science to know that Arsenal didn’t have a creative midfielder all along, and that is one of the reasons why Mesut Ozil was being criticised for not doing enough.
The club planned to axe Ozil from their plans, yet they didn’t sign a replacement for the German.
Despite spending all that money, our current need means that the last transfer window wasn’t a successful one, because we didn’t really identify what the problem areas truly were.
I think there was hope that Partey would lead us to dominating midfield which in turn would lead to better chances. He showed some glimpses of being able to make some good forward runs and passes but he has not had a chance to play enough games. As a result, we fail IMO to dominate midfield which in turn exposes our lack of a creative player who can make something happen despite us not controlling the middle of the park.
I know many love to say Ozil is the answer but he has proven many times not to be the answer. The guy blows hot and cold and doesn’t function well in a team that needs to defend as a team.
I hate using injuries as an excuse but from what I saw of Partey we have been super unlucky he has not been able to play every PL game.
I do think our next signing has to be a creative midfield player but, in the meantime, could we go terribly wrong giving Smith-Row a try?
Absolutely, give ESR a chance. Doubt it could be any worse.
We can buy all the players we want and we still won’t get there. Evidence is clear with our net spend in recent years! What’s the return? We have as many red card as goals in the last 8 games.
Is our squad second to every other team? No, we have achieved better with the same players. Also, a growing number of ‘budget’ teams are doing way better than us. Then there is the memory of Leicester winning the league.
The solution is to get a manager that can bring the best out of what we have. Restore the fire and spirit that Arsenal is known for. If he achieves that, then he can be rewarded with a contract and transfer fee. We should not settle for a rookie who have failed a couple of players yet never realized he has failed his first eleven.
Virtually everyone knows Arsenal need creative mid-fielders and mobile players. Arsenal players plays with rigidity! Creativity and steel is needed. Partly we have solved the aspect of steel in bringing Partey. Just get dedicated players who are ready to fight for the shirt and bring in creative players, also get an experienced Coach and the road to recovery starts.
And the manager is fully backed by the “club”.
Just get rid of Xhaka.
Since he came to the club we stopped being a CL team and Mr Wenger was gone in a matter of two years. Then Emery gone, Ljungberg gone and if Arteta keeps trusting him then he will be gone shortly too.
I almost want to claw my eyes out every time Xhaka is in focus. He has had so many chances and he blows it every single time.
Clumsy, mediocre, prideful, aggressive, prone to mistakes, slower than my grandma – this is Xhaka. Why would anyone ever play him? He would look bad even in the minor leagues.
If I had the money I would pay him to never, ever play again. Nobody deserves that atrocity in their team.
Albert Einstein: The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.
Get rid of Xhaka.
It’s easy to see why Arteta was so desperate to sign Aouar. But I think w creative midfielder is one of many problems at the club.
well we’re not just one player away from being a great team are we? So the issue is much greater than that. Sorry but even a 2nd rate manager would be able to get more than 10 goals with these players.
We don’t need a new fancy CAM, since we’ve had Ozil, Ceballos, Willian, Smith-Rowe, Lacazette, Nelson and Willock who can play in that position. We need impactful attackers who can break defenses with aerial ability or dribbles, like Wout Weghorst or Adama Traore
Had our system been established, we wouldn’t need a towering target man. But currently we need someone like Giroud who could save our arse in the second half, if we can’t score from open play
Lastly, a tricky winger who can consistently get past the opponents is also required. Get one of these attacker types and we’d likely be better in attacking