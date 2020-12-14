Opinion: the ideal transfer window can only be achieved when you know what you need

The last transfer window looked like the perfect one for Arsenal after they signed the likes of Thomas Partey and Willian.

Dani Ceballos also returned for another loan spell while the club gave David Luiz a new deal.

Their season started with a 3-0 win over Fulham with Willian providing three assists and Gabriel scoring, there is probably no better way to start the season for some of our new signings.

Willian has since provided one more assist for the club, but he has been almost useless for much of this season.

After signing Partey, the club now seems to be missing a creative midfielder in their team.

When we landed Partey a few hours before the deadline day, some people predicted that he was the final piece of the jigsaw, but we are now lacking in creativity.

It is not rocket science to know that Arsenal didn’t have a creative midfielder all along, and that is one of the reasons why Mesut Ozil was being criticised for not doing enough.

The club planned to axe Ozil from their plans, yet they didn’t sign a replacement for the German.

Despite spending all that money, our current need means that the last transfer window wasn’t a successful one, because we didn’t really identify what the problem areas truly were.