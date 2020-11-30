Opinion: The integration of Balogun should cost Lacazette his Arsenal career

Folarin Balogun has emerged as the next big talent to come out of the Arsenal production line.

The young Englishman has been scoring goals for fun in the club’s youth team.

In his last game for the Arsenal first team, he scored his first senior goal within the first two minutes with what was his first touches of the game.

The teenage striker has announced himself with that goal, and as the club looks to sign him on to a new deal, it seems that he will be a part of the team into the future.

Arsenal has a wealth of talent in their attack at the moment, and it was previously thought that Eddie Nketiah was the one blocking the path of Balogun to the first team.

However, I think that Alexandre Lacazette has been the culprit as the Frenchman continues to struggle for goals.

Strikers score goals, and if one doesn’t score the goals needed, then they will have to be sidelined.

If Arsenal can manage to integrate Balogun into their first team and the teenager starts scoring the goals that the team needs, then they have to think about getting rid of Lacazette.

The Frenchman has entered the final two years of his current deal at the Emirates, and it makes no sense to have two strikers that are over 30 in your team when you have youngsters that need game time.

What Arsenal should be doing now is to start grooming our younger strikers to do what Lacazette does for the team, then we can cash in on him in the summer transfer window.

An article by Ime