Opinion: The integration of Balogun should cost Lacazette his Arsenal career

Folarin Balogun has emerged as the next big talent to come out of the Arsenal production line.
The young Englishman has been scoring goals for fun in the club’s youth team.
In his last game for the Arsenal first team, he scored his first senior goal within the first two minutes with what was his first touches of the game.
The teenage striker has announced himself with that goal, and as the club looks to sign him on to a new deal, it seems that he will be a part of the team into the future.
Arsenal has a wealth of talent in their attack at the moment, and it was previously thought that Eddie Nketiah was the one blocking the path of Balogun to the first team.
However, I think that Alexandre Lacazette has been the culprit as the Frenchman continues to struggle for goals.
Strikers score goals, and if one doesn’t score the goals needed, then they will have to be sidelined.
If Arsenal can manage to integrate Balogun into their first team and the teenager starts scoring the goals that the team needs, then they have to think about getting rid of Lacazette.
The Frenchman has entered the final two years of his current deal at the Emirates, and it makes no sense to have two strikers that are over 30 in your team when you have youngsters that need game time.
What Arsenal should be doing now is to start grooming our younger strikers to do what Lacazette does for the team, then we can cash in on him in the summer transfer window.
An article by Ime
Fantasy and Reality…….
Around 8 more Balogun’s in all positions would be great!
It’s not just Laca that is a problem..
No it shouldnt, not until Balogun signs a new contract. Let him start, but if he doesn’t sign until, say January, just sell him.
Laca should go with or without Balogun.
I read that lacca has scored 3 away goals in 3 years. Lol I think arsenals appointment of arteta is becoming apparent. There is a chap on here whos names evades me at the moment who keeps telling the truth. Arteta is not ready yet. Being an assistant and a head coach is 2 very different things. I pray arsenal see sense and go for masimo allegri or jocim low.
These chaps know how to manage a team and get the best out of players. Suddenly I wonder if we should have took Jose last year. We had all of Chelsea other off casts so why not.
I know previously I have said give him until Jan but its December tomorrow guys. Quite apparent he is struggling. I dont buy this we don’t have quality players nonsense. Individually alot of our 1st team players would get into other teams. Auba one of the best strikers in the world. Saka one if the best youngsters. Gabriel clearly quality. KT one of the best left backs in the league. Partey one of the best midfielders in the world. Pepe a beast at scoring goals. Its up to the manager to find the best formula for the team. Arteta is still working out his own style and identity and unfortunately doing it in a big boy club is not the best. We saw the same situation last year with Freddie. He come in one a few games and it tailed off once the honeymoon was over.
Thank you arteta but please leave.
It should have always been Patrick viera if we wanted a cheap option. He has the experience and the love for the club. Now like with transfers we need to pay the big money to plug the wholes we tried to patch before
#imisswenger
So be it, Laca is one of the worst strikers to start for Arsenal – worse than Giroud, Chamak, Walcot. Maybe marginally better to Sonogo or Park or Perez.Good riddance when it happens.