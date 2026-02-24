Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Opinion: The matches that could be the most significant for Arsenal

Arsenal have responded to a disappointing spell with victory over Tottenham, yet there remains far more at stake this season.

After back-to-back draws, it appeared that Mikel Arteta’s side might struggle to carry the title race over the line. Questions were raised about their ability to cope with mounting pressure at the decisive stage of the campaign. However, the win against Spurs has restored belief among supporters and shifted the narrative once again. This fluctuation in confidence reflects the rollercoaster nature of their season, one that is likely to continue until the final whistle of the campaign.

A Two-Horse Title Battle

Arsenal and Manchester City have established a clear gap over the rest of the field, turning the contest into a two-horse race. Despite Arsenal dropping valuable points in recent weeks, they remain firmly in contention. City possesses greater experience in navigating run-ins of this magnitude, and it is understandable why many consider them favourites to lift the trophy. Nevertheless, Arsenal cannot be discounted.

With ten league matches remaining, the Gunners aim to replace Liverpool as champions of England. Manchester City, however, are equally determined to prevent that outcome. The margin for error is minimal, and each fixture carries heightened significance.

Key Fixtures Will Define Campaign

Although Arsenal still face high-profile encounters against Chelsea and Manchester City, their most delicate assignments may come against Brighton and Bournemouth. Recent results against Brentford and Wolves exposed a vulnerability against sides many would expect them to defeat. Addressing that inconsistency will be crucial.

If Arsenal can demonstrate renewed authority in those fixtures, it will signal genuine progress. Maintaining composure and delivering consistent performances against teams across the table will ultimately determine whether they have learned from earlier setbacks. The coming weeks promise drama, and Arsenal’s response will reveal whether they possess the resilience required to secure the Premier League crown.

  1. I guess you could say its showtime now

    March 1st Chelsea (H)
    March 4th Brighton (A)
    March 7th Mansfield (A)
    March 10/11th Dortmund/Leverkusen (A)
    March 15th Everton (H)
    March 17/18th Dormund/Leverkusen (H)
    March 22th Man City (Carabao Final)

    We have chance of getting dumped out all competitions so no room for complacency. Every match is a cup final.

  2. Is it a 2 horse race? Ever since Carrick took charge of Man Utd, he has won every game except for the draw with West Ham.
    I remember us overtaking Man Utd when they had a bigger lead and vice versa in the early Wenger days.

    Also, the most important game is the next one.
    Chelsea have a strong midfield and good forwards. We have to beat them at the Emirates. Otherwise the effect of the 3 points at the NLD is just nullified out against rivals who are likely to capitalise.

