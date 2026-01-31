Opinion: The next two weekends will have a big say in the title race

Despite their close proximity to Arsenal in the table, it would be naive to suggest Aston Villa are genuine title contenders. If anyone is going to stop the Gunners from winning the league, it will be Pep Guardiola’s serial winners. Manchester City currently sit four points behind the league leaders. Just as it would be misguided to believe Villa will go all the way, it would be equally naive to dismiss City’s ability to overturn a four-point gap.

This is undoubtedly the weakest Manchester City side of the past decade. However, when a team is led by a manager of Guardiola’s calibre, the profile changes entirely. Experience, know how and belief remain powerful weapons in a title race.

Arsenal’s advantage in the schedule

Arsenal play before City over the next two gameweeks, a detail that could prove hugely significant. That advantage becomes even more important when the calibre of opposition City are set to face is taken into account.

Should Arsenal beat Leeds and extend their lead to seven points, the pressure will intensify ahead of a notoriously awkward fixture for City. Tottenham host Guardiola’s side on Sunday and, despite languishing in 14th place, Spurs have a habit of raising their level for this particular match. Including the reverse fixture earlier in the season, Spurs have won three of their last five meetings with City, earning a reputation as something of a bogey team.

That dynamic could work firmly in Arsenal’s favour if the Gunners take care of business beforehand.

Tests City have struggled with before

The following league fixture presents another challenge for City. They travel to Anfield on February 8, a day after Arsenal host Sunderland at the Emirates. Liverpool boast an even stronger recent record against City than Spurs. The Reds are unbeaten in four of their last five Premier League meetings with Guardiola’s side and have an imposing home record across that stretch.

Arsenal therefore stand to gain significantly over the next two weekends, but only if they do their part. Victories against Leeds and Sunderland before City take to the pitch would provide a clear psychological edge.

Nothing will be handed to Arsenal. If they want to capitalise, they must win their own games and apply maximum pressure.

