Opinion: The only way Arsenal will sign Thiago is if Liverpool show no interest

Arsenal has recently been linked with a move for Champions League hero, Thiago Alcantara.

The Spaniard has entered the final year of his current deal at Bayern Munich and the Germans have been informed that he will not sign a new deal.

Liverpool is favourites to sign him because the former Barcelona midfielder specifically asked to join the Reds and he has reportedly even agreed on personal teams with the Premier League champions (The Mirror).

Arsenal is looking for a new midfielder and they have inquired about the possibility of signing Thiago (TalkSport), but I think we are likely aiming for a fish that is just too big for us.

The Gunners are rebuilding their team after years of underachievement and thankfully, we will compete in the Europa League this season.

However, this is just not the time for a player like Thiago to choose us.

It is nice to think about signing him, however, it will take something like a miracle for a player to move from a Champions League winning side to a team looking to get back into the top four in England.

For now, let us place our focus on the likes of Thomas Partey and even Corentin Tolisso in this transfer window because the only time we can realistically sign Thiago is if Liverpool and his other top suitors decided against making a move for him.

An article from Ime