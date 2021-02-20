Opinion: The result against Man City will make a big difference to Arsenal’s season, here’s why

Arsenal will face Manchester City in a key game tomorrow and I believe that it is a game that will shape the rest of our season.

It is not every week that we get the chance to face a team in top form like City currently is.

Beating them will give us the belief that we can earn all the points in our remaining games of the season.

This is the ideal scenario for us because our only other option of playing European football next season is winning the Europa League.

On the other hand, losing to Pep Guardiola’s side will damage our confidence, especially after the impressive work we did in our last game against Leeds United.

I am quietly optimistic that Mikel Arteta can get into the head of his former boss again and get us the win as he did in the FA Cup last year.

Although City has been playing some of the best football around, they have vulnerabilities too.

What we need to do in the game is to defend almost perfectly and then find a way to hurt them by taking advantage of their lapses.

The bottom line is that only a win will do for Arsenal in this match and a defeat is certainly not an outcome that we can afford.

An article from Ime