Opinion: The way Arsenal are arming their attack, an uncomfortable sale feels just around the corner

The latest developments in Arsenal’s transfer activity strongly suggest that a high-profile attacking departure could be on the cards this summer.

On Monday, reports emerged that Arsenal are keen on signing Eberechi Eze. Initially, some interpreted the move for the Crystal Palace star as a shift away from their top left-wing target, suggesting Eze was being lined up as a Plan B winger option.

Eze is not a winger alternative, he is part of a wider plan

While questions were raised about whether Eze would suit the left wing, it now appears he is not being targeted for that role at all. Instead, the club sees him as a potential option for the left central midfield (LCM) position.

According to David Ornstein, via X:

“Arsenal have placed Eberechi Eze high among their options to bolster the attack. No contact with Crystal Palace yet, unclear if an exit is required, but he’s a serious candidate. The move is separate from the club’s pursuit of a striker and winger. Arsenal would look to pay below the release clause”

This clarification should ease concerns from those doubting whether Eze would perform on the wing. However, it also hints at something more significant – someone will have to make way.

Arsenal’s front line is becoming overcrowded

It is unrealistic to bring in three new attackers and retain every existing option. That is not strategic depth, it is excessive. For the players involved, especially in a season that leads into a World Cup, guaranteed minutes will be essential.

Should Arsenal land Eze, a striker, and a left winger, the attacking roster would include:

Kai Havertz

Leandro Trossard

Gabriel Martinelli

Bukayo Saka

Gabriel Jesus

Eberechi Eze

Plus promising youngsters Max Dowman and Ethan Nwaneri

That list points to a crowded and potentially unbalanced squad. While some may argue that Trossard is the logical sale, Martinelli is reportedly attracting serious interest from Bayern Munich and Al Nassr. Arsenal could currently command a premium fee for him. If his playing time drops, that valuation may follow suit.

It is a difficult decision, but one the club may need to approach with business-minded clarity rather than emotional loyalty.

Would you be comfortable with Arsenal cashing in on Martinelli to balance the books and the squad? Or what do you see as the best alternatives? Let us now in the comments below Gooners!

Daniel O