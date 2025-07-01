Opinion: The way Arsenal are arming their attack, an uncomfortable sale feels just around the corner

The latest developments in Arsenal’s transfer activity strongly suggest that a high-profile attacking departure could be on the cards this summer.
On Monday, reports emerged that Arsenal are keen on signing Eberechi Eze. Initially, some interpreted the move for the Crystal Palace star as a shift away from their top left-wing target, suggesting Eze was being lined up as a Plan B winger option.
Eze is not a winger alternative, he is part of a wider plan
While questions were raised about whether Eze would suit the left wing, it now appears he is not being targeted for that role at all. Instead, the club sees him as a potential option for the left central midfield (LCM) position.
According to David Ornstein, via X:
“Arsenal have placed Eberechi Eze high among their options to bolster the attack. No contact with Crystal Palace yet, unclear if an exit is required, but he’s a serious candidate. The move is separate from the club’s pursuit of a striker and winger. Arsenal would look to pay below the release clause”
This clarification should ease concerns from those doubting whether Eze would perform on the wing. However, it also hints at something more significant – someone will have to make way.
Arsenal’s front line is becoming overcrowded
It is unrealistic to bring in three new attackers and retain every existing option. That is not strategic depth, it is excessive. For the players involved, especially in a season that leads into a World Cup, guaranteed minutes will be essential.
Should Arsenal land Eze, a striker, and a left winger, the attacking roster would include:
-
Kai Havertz
-
Leandro Trossard
-
Gabriel Martinelli
-
Bukayo Saka
-
Gabriel Jesus
-
Eberechi Eze
-
Plus promising youngsters Max Dowman and Ethan Nwaneri
That list points to a crowded and potentially unbalanced squad. While some may argue that Trossard is the logical sale, Martinelli is reportedly attracting serious interest from Bayern Munich and Al Nassr. Arsenal could currently command a premium fee for him. If his playing time drops, that valuation may follow suit.
It is a difficult decision, but one the club may need to approach with business-minded clarity rather than emotional loyalty.
Would you be comfortable with Arsenal cashing in on Martinelli to balance the books and the squad? Or what do you see as the best alternatives? Let us now in the comments below Gooners!
Daniel O
Get it over the line my Gunners. Eze has been my #1 target for our club for multiple seasons now although I recognize the deal may be ezier said than done.
“No contact with Crystal Palace yet, unclear if an exit is required”. Hardly a certain prediction, but we’ll see.
Arsenal should rather sell Trosaard who is of age and reserve Martinell but instead get his upgrade.Martinelli could be a useful weapon off the bench
The way this club does transfer business has and obviously will continue to be a riddle.
If anyone can solve this puzzle then we maybe can win a trophy.
Until then Liverpool/City and maybe even Chelsea will be shinning new trophies for their cabinet.
Selling Martinelli this season would be a very bad move from Arsenal, because he’s an extremely talented LW and a homegrown player
It’d be very difficult to find a consistent young LW like him, who can get past defenders easily with his pace/ dribbling skills and shoot accurately
If Arsenal really need the money to buy two new players, his price tag should be no less than £100m
Selling him for half the price next season would likely be worth the gamble, because we’ll need him to win a major trophy this season
@Gai, I think Trossard should be sold, but selling Matinelli is a NO for me. He is very talented even though he didn’t have a good season last term. But he is still young and there is enough room for improvement.
But having Eze in the Squad would be a big plus for Arsenal. He is one of the best in Epl in tight spaces and very skilful.
Imo, Trossard and Kiwior can be sold even though Calafiori has bad injury record.. If Eze comes in he can actually play from the LW to get Matinelli to improve without Arsenal necessarily buying another winger..
Trossard should be sold if Arsenal can sign another LW like Malick Fofana or Garnacho
Eze could be a third option for the LW position and bench Odegaard
If Mosquera comes and if Arsenal’s medical staffs have made sure there’s nothing wrong with White’s fitness, Kiwior could be sold
No selling Martinelli. He is very young still, and is more of a confidence player but that maturity is still to come. Also, we need Pinger passers, if that makes sense to fully utilize Martinelli’s strengths, which we have been lacking in deep midfield. Much of that comes to tactics but tactics is built around players we have, and we don’t have reliable pinpoint progressive passers like Xhaka currently. Here’s where the signing of Zubi and Norgaard excites me actually, and without having defensive worries at the same time. We had Jorginho, but he was defensively not as sound, but now we have 2 players that can release the ball into the space for player like Martinelli to chase, so I would think it would be a silly sale honestly. And I believe these 2 CDM signing actually hint at maximizing the winger’s potential, already existing within the team, and hopefully yet to come.
I think Arsenal will want to raise as much money from sales this summer as possible. Whether that means a well-known face is sold remains to be seen.
However, if speculation in the media is anywhere correct Arsenal could be spending £200m+ in this window – and they don’t have that kind of money lying around (even after a financially successful CL run last season).
Either KSE loans them what’s needed, which is possible, or Arsenal sells a “big” name along with, perhaps, a couple of squad players. I’m not sure whether that’s Martinelli or not, but if not, who could it be?
Nobody player gets sold without their buy-in. No team is going to buy Trossard or Martinelli without getting their signatures to a new contract. Who exactly can afford to match/increase their Arsenal wages? Answer: few other teams in the world. This will be reflected in the transfer fee. That is why we ended up sending Pepe to Turkey with a transfer fee of ZERO pounds. Will Trossard want to leave? He knows he is an excellent supersub and will still get minutes. Martinelli will need convincing as well. one reason we don’t sell players well is few other teams can afford their Arsenal wages – and even if the buyer can match their wages the player’s family prefer to live in London.