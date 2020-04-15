Opinion – There is a very good chance that Aubameyang will remain at Arsenal

Arsenal is facing a tough battle in their bid to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.

The club’s captain is attracting the attention of some of the best sides in European football, however, I do believe that Arsenal can still keep him depending on different scenarios.

Real Madrid

Madrid is one of the top sides looking to sign our captain in the summer. Los Blancos have the pull to tempt any player in the world, but they might not sign him.

They have made him their plan B from what I can see as they look to sign either Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe.

Aubameyang does not appear to be anywhere near a priority for them.

Barcelona

The Catalans would also only consider a move for Aubameyang if they fail to land Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan.

Aubameyang has been linked consistently with Barca but as is the case with Real Madrid, it does not seem that the Gabonese hitman is first on the Barcelona wish list and their priorities lie elsewhere.

Inter Milan

Inter Milan is proposing a swap deal that could see them land Antoine Greizmann in exchange for selling Martinez.

If they press hard and get the Frenchman, they will not be needing Aubameyang.

Liverpool

The Reds manager, Jurgen Klopp hardly goes back for his former players.

The Premier League champions-elect are also targeting Timo Werner, I don’t think they would make a move for Aubameyang instead of Werner if they needed a striker.

In conclusion, Aubameyang could stay at the Emirates simply because none of the big clubs wants to sign him.

An article from Jacob B