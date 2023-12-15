Opinion: There is no chance that Arsenal will let Kiwior go in January

By now, it should be clear that the Jakub Kiwior exit links are just that – stories.

The Gunners will almost certainly reject all proposals for their Polish defender during the winter transfer window.

Italian clubs must be well aware of Kiwior’s potential, having earned a name for himself in Serie A with Spezia, until Arsenal rushed in during the 2023 January transfer window to swoop him.

As a result, three of Italy’s biggest clubs, AS Roma, Napoli, and AC Milan, have all been linked with his signature. The three Serie A clubs are all looking for a central defender, and it appears that if given the opportunity, they could outbid one another for the 23-year-old’s services.

However, these three teams may not be able to compete for Kiwior’s signature. Why am I saying this? With Timber still recovering from injury and Tomiyasu still out injured and expected to return in February after the Asian games, Arsenal are short on defensive numbers. It will be weird for them to let a defender leave rather than sign another defender in case of an injury situation.

If Gabriel is injured, Kiwior is his direct replacement; in addition to being Gabriel’s backup, the Pole is also Zinchenko’s backup now that Tomiyasu is out injured.

Kiwior will not be departing in the winter. He may have limited playing time, but he still plays an important part for Arsenal as they attempt to win the Champions League and the Premier League.

These claims by Arteta saying:: “We are very short at the back, and I really wanted to try if something happens, how we’re going to resolve that situation. I thought he was really good.” by Arteta on Rice playing at central defense after the PSV Champions League 1-1 draw clearly hinted Arsenal can’t afford to lose another defender.

