Opinion – There is no time for Mikel Arteta to be a project this season

We have a rookie manager in charge, and although it’s too early to tell, will Mikel Arteta be any good?
I get the impression Arteta isn’t a defensive coach (which is what we badly need). We do not need a project at the moment (which Arteta is), we need a short-term fix until the summer. The dressing room seems to be another problem. It doesn’t seem harmonious. Can Arteta fix that?
We desperately need at least three new players in January. Will that happen, and if it does, will they even settle? Because they do not have time to adapt. We need performances from them now! Our fitness levels are poor, will that improve?
We have yet another injury-crisis, which means we’re currently down to the bare bones. What if that worsens?
Confidence is at rock bottom. Obviously I am only focusing on the negatives (because there’s not a lot else to focus on at the moment), but a lot of things could improve under Arteta, although it needs to start sooner rather than later.
Our two performances under the Spaniard have been a huge improvement, but unfortunately, the results have stayed the same (albeit only two games). We’re soon approaching that part of a season where only results matter, not performances.
I have noticed a lot of Arsenal fans almost laughing off any talk of relegation, but in reality, it’s clearly a different story. We do not have the right set of players, or attitude (although Arteta may be able to improve that), to start scraping for every point.
So, with so many issues and relegation not out of the question, now is not the time to be looking towards Mikel Arteta to start a revolution. That can wait until next season.
What is left of this season is now all about results and making sure that Arsenal gets as high as possible in the standings. There is enough time for the Mikel Arteta project to begin in the summer.
We can salvage this season so easily with some astute buying and selling:
Buy:
Tarkowski £30m (upgrade from Burnley)
Dunk £30m (upgrade from Brighton)
Muenier £15m (out of contract at PSG in June)
Kurzawa £15m (out of contract at PSG in June)
Doucoure £30m (Watford struggling)
Can £30m (dropped from the CL squad and fell out with Sarri)
Rabiot £30m (played only 5 games this season)
Carrasco £20m (new laws in China may force sale)
Ziyech £40m (hardest player to convince as Ajax on a project)
Sell:
Mustafi £15m
Papa £15m
Kolasenic £30m
Elneny £10m (Milan want to buy)
Mikhi £20m (Roma option to buy)
Auba £70m (contract renewal issues)
Lacazette £50m (contract renewal issues)
We can generate £210m in sales and need to spend £240m for new additions. A net spend of £30m thats all! Those who say it cant happen are plan stupid as everyone bar Ziyech are either not happy at the current club or playing for lower clubs and would relish the upgrade in playing for a bigger club!
Agree wholeheartedly.
I am happy with the Arteta appointment. We have already seen an improvement after only a few training sessions.
Anyone who thought we could get a top coach with experience was deluded IMO. The likely reason top managers don’t want to come to Arsenal is that we will not have a budget to rebuild this club into a CL or PL winner in one or two seasons. This eliminates the world’s best managers. They all want budget guarantees.
We swill have sold before we can buy. We will miss out on EL football next season and the revenue that comes with that.
We need a manager willing and able to work with young kids, Arteta is that.
We need now to turnaround our horrible record in the transfer market. Not a lot of our big-money signings have become big winners. Xhaka was a big-money signing and a failed signing. Mustafi was a big-money signing and a failure. Back in the day, Chambers was a big-money signing but he has not been a success (for a big-money signing). Even Pepe has not (yet?) been a big impact signing. Luiz was a mistake. The money spent on Ceballos has been largely wasted (thus far).
We need to start getting our transfer business right and make no more mistakes.
We need to sell Xhaka and invest the money we get for him in a better player.
If we need to sell Auba we need to get big money and not a player and cash type of deal for a suboptimal player.
We need to hope Saliba will hit the ground running and that Tierney will step up and stay healthy once he is back.
We need Holding to start developing again and turn into a first-team player.
For us to get back into the top 4 in the next few seasons we need a whole bunch of things to start going our way.
And we need to start selling players who don’t want to renew and we need to sell them for good prices. We seem to over pay for the players we buy and to give away the players we sell.