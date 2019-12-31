Opinion – There is no time for Mikel Arteta to be a project this season

An article from ThirdManJW

We have a rookie manager in charge, and although it’s too early to tell, will Mikel Arteta be any good?

I get the impression Arteta isn’t a defensive coach (which is what we badly need). We do not need a project at the moment (which Arteta is), we need a short-term fix until the summer. The dressing room seems to be another problem. It doesn’t seem harmonious. Can Arteta fix that?

We desperately need at least three new players in January. Will that happen, and if it does, will they even settle? Because they do not have time to adapt. We need performances from them now! Our fitness levels are poor, will that improve?

We have yet another injury-crisis, which means we’re currently down to the bare bones. What if that worsens?

Confidence is at rock bottom. Obviously I am only focusing on the negatives (because there’s not a lot else to focus on at the moment), but a lot of things could improve under Arteta, although it needs to start sooner rather than later.

Our two performances under the Spaniard have been a huge improvement, but unfortunately, the results have stayed the same (albeit only two games). We’re soon approaching that part of a season where only results matter, not performances.

I have noticed a lot of Arsenal fans almost laughing off any talk of relegation, but in reality, it’s clearly a different story. We do not have the right set of players, or attitude (although Arteta may be able to improve that), to start scraping for every point.

So, with so many issues and relegation not out of the question, now is not the time to be looking towards Mikel Arteta to start a revolution. That can wait until next season.

What is left of this season is now all about results and making sure that Arsenal gets as high as possible in the standings. There is enough time for the Mikel Arteta project to begin in the summer.