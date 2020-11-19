Opinion: There should be only one attacking line up against Leeds and this is it

Arsenal players will return from international football with a tough game against Leeds United next on the schedule for them.

No matter how they have performed during the international break, they will come back to the reality that they haven’t won in three of their last four league games.

Putting it more bluntly they have lost three of their last four league games without scoring.

Only teams that score goals can win games, and this Arsenal team has the talents to win games.

From experience, we can also say that they have a manager that can help them to win matches with the right tactics.

It then boils down to who has been tasked with finding the back of the net.

Mikel Arteta has trusted a front three of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Willian in most of the club’s league games so far.

These players are decent players that you would hope to get you results, but that hasn’t happened so far and it is time for a change.

In our next game against Leeds, I think that the best front three to use would be Aubameyang, Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe with Aubameyang playing through the middle and Saka on the left.

I see no other option.

What do you think?

An article from Ime