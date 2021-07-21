Opinion: These three players have a point to prove in the preseason

Arsenal has started preseason albeit not in the best possible manner, but at least their players are getting the minutes that they crave.
While some players are guaranteed spots on the team when the actual business starts next month, others are fighting for a place in it.
Mikel Arteta will look everyone over during preseason and make a judgement on who deserves to stay and who also should start games when the campaign begins.
I know that several players have a point to prove and some are obvious, but I’d name three of mine, while you add yours in the comments.
Joe Willock
Having shone on loan at Newcastle United, it is safe to say Willock has earned the right to play for Arsenal.
But the truth is that we always knew he is a genuine talent and his problem has been fitting into Mikel Arteta’s style.
In this preseason, he has to show that he can adapt to it and deliver as he did in the northeast.
Calum Chambers
Arsenal might sell Hector Bellerin this summer and reports have linked them with a number of replacements.
This preseason gives Chambers the chance to show Arteta that he is a worthy replacement.
Eddie Nketiah
Nketiah is facing new competition from Folarin Balogun. If he signs a new Arsenal deal, they would likely loan him out.
But a fine preseason might force Arsenal to keep him and send Balogun out on loan instead.
Which other players do you think has a point to prove?
An article from Ime
Think Nketiah has had his chances, both at Arsenal and unsuccessful loan in the Championship.
Time to sell and give younger prospects a chance, rather than wasting more time on Nketiah hwho has shown himself to be a poacher and nothing else.
Agreed Durand ,reminds me of a 90s kind of striker ,you need more that these days to be a top top striker .
I would probably move on all 3 if it was down to me but knowing our Great coach he will either loan out or leave rotting on the subs bench at best therefore devaluing them even more .
They all have a point to prove every time they wear the Arsenal colours.
No preseason needed to decide the fate of the three players. Nketiah should be sold for 10-15M; Willock for 25-30M; Chambers is a difficult one, but I am inclined to keep him because of his versatility.
ANM (not included in your list) would be most useful as a trade piece going the other way.
Why do we accept the risk of injury to these players…using them in worthless pre-season games? Bonkers, in my view.
Personally, I expect Thomas Partey to prove himself at Arsenal. Unlike other players at Arsenal, Partey is on a comparatively longer contract, signed by investing heavily for his services and will be on the wrong side of 30 before he enters his final year with us.
Even after a year, his best position in the starting lineup is still a mystery. If he is to be considered a B2B CM, his 3 assists and a solitary attempt on target in the final game of the season isn’t worth 45 million quid. If he is to be considered a DM, I simply don’t understand the clamour from the fanbase to sign a quality DM in this transfer window.
I prefer just positive results for the team and his contributions to attaining those results. His athletism, neat turns, cute flicks means nothing if the desired results are not achieved.