Opinion: These three players have a point to prove in the preseason

Arsenal has started preseason albeit not in the best possible manner, but at least their players are getting the minutes that they crave.

While some players are guaranteed spots on the team when the actual business starts next month, others are fighting for a place in it.

Mikel Arteta will look everyone over during preseason and make a judgement on who deserves to stay and who also should start games when the campaign begins.

I know that several players have a point to prove and some are obvious, but I’d name three of mine, while you add yours in the comments.

Joe Willock

Having shone on loan at Newcastle United, it is safe to say Willock has earned the right to play for Arsenal.

But the truth is that we always knew he is a genuine talent and his problem has been fitting into Mikel Arteta’s style.

In this preseason, he has to show that he can adapt to it and deliver as he did in the northeast.

Calum Chambers

Arsenal might sell Hector Bellerin this summer and reports have linked them with a number of replacements.

This preseason gives Chambers the chance to show Arteta that he is a worthy replacement.

Eddie Nketiah

Nketiah is facing new competition from Folarin Balogun. If he signs a new Arsenal deal, they would likely loan him out.

But a fine preseason might force Arsenal to keep him and send Balogun out on loan instead.

Which other players do you think has a point to prove?

