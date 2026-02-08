Opinion: This Arsenal team is set up for long-term success

Arsenal are closing in on a potential league crown this season and could also secure another cup alongside it. Their strong position has been built on sustained performances rather than short-term fortune, with Mikel Arteta guiding one of the most impressive Arsenal sides seen in many years. The manager will now be focused on keeping his squad in peak condition between now and the end of the campaign.

This Arsenal team has shown qualities that set it apart, particularly its ability to respond quickly to setbacks and maintain a high standard of play. While trophies are still needed to fully validate their progress, the manner in which they control matches and handle pressure suggests a group moving in the right direction. As the season continues, the team are expected to keep delivering performances that excite their supporters.

Foundations for sustained success

Beyond the current campaign, there is a growing belief that Arsenal can become even stronger. During the summer, several new players were added to the squad and were asked to make an immediate impact. Despite limited time to settle, they adapted quickly and contributed to the team’s momentum, highlighting the strength of the recruitment strategy.

The possibility of winning major honours in the first season for many of these key players points towards long-term success. Arsenal are working to ensure the squad remains focused, aware that early achievement can provide a platform rather than a conclusion. Over time, these players are expected to develop a deeper understanding and stronger chemistry, further raising performance levels.

Young stars are still developing

Players such as Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi and Noni Madueke are all expected to improve further. With a full pre-season alongside their teammates and greater on-field familiarity, their influence could increase significantly. Their development will be central to Arsenal’s ambitions beyond this term.

If Arsenal do go on to win the league this season, it could mark the beginning of a period of dominance in the English top flight. Confidence, continuity and a talented core suggest that the club may be well placed to compete at the highest level for several seasons to come.

