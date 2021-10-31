Opinion: This Arteta team is going places, what more do you want to see from them?

Arsenal is showing significant signs of improvement compared to the start of the season and it is pleasurable to all of us.
The Gunners have hit top form in recent weeks and the win against Leicester City yesterday showed we are making progress.
However, even clubs that have won league titles have areas they need to improve on.
The Gunners have scored goals, kept some out, pressed well and it appears like we don’t have any real weaknesses right now. How true is that?
For me, I want to see more goals off the bench.
We haven’t scored many goals in our matches so far, but we will get to that stage.
However, I think getting goals from players who come off the bench will help us win more points.
Alexandre Lacazette proved this point perfectly when he came on against Crystal Palace to help us earn a point.
If we can get players who can come off the bench to score winning goals late in games, we have a better chance of winning every game we play.
There is a lot more we could do better, including scoring more goals from set-pieces, but I’d love to hear what you think this team can do to become even better.
Great win. Top four now looks there for the taking, if results continue in this vein. Please keep Xhaka out of the equation. Fingers crossed.
I’ve been thinking the same recently! Please for the love of God do NOT put Xhaka back in this current squad.
What kind of football do you people always watch? won’t argue with you people but I will sincerely tell you that you should know the status of xhaka in our team and stop talking like you really don’t know the role of xhaka…and I will repeat this my friend when xhaka will come back It won’t take him an hour to be in our 1st eleven☝️… Players make mistake look partey and sambi both made mistake at Crystal which took us in a hot 🔥 situation and like everyone was saying terminate the contract of partey he don’t Know what is doing 🥺 Which kind of fun will even talk like that when he really know the role of our players in our club?This players are ours and are the one making Arsenal better we should stop having negative talks on them but give them encouragement to make them be more than better and be a real fun… my Xhaka is included I remember him and miss him everyday because the last time I saw him in the pitch he really gave me joy and happiness👏
A big thumb up. I sincerely share your view.
Totalt agree!! 👍
Falcon, all due respect to your opinions but my view is that Xhaka is the emporersnew clothes and mangers believe that they can’t do without him but it’s a delusion. The future starts with him out of the first eleven however horrible it may sound. Arsenal need better. Unfortunately due to African’s Nations Arsenal will be short of numbers so expect to see him back but will be very negative about the outcomes. This guy has had six years to prove himself, meanwhile the club’s direction has been a downward spiral.
Partey and Elneny will not be available by January I hope Xhaka is back early by December
I am not looking forwards to December at all, xhaka in midfield fills me with fear. The guy is useless and a liability. Cant tackle, cant run, cant win an aerial duel, cant carry the ball, truly out of his depth in the prem.
We need more goals from open play. That has been Arteta’s struggle since joining Arsenal. Until he can fix the team to do it consistently, we can forget trophies and top 4.
True G4l, Arsenal are currently one special signing away from being a serious top four threat, however consistency and the other teams taking points from each other will give us some chance. A lot depends on the strikers including Pepe stepping up and Odegaard also earning his keep.
We need a tall, strong, agile and quick target man type striker. Then, we’re good to go…IJS
We actually made an awful start, but I guessed that happened because everybody was still in holiday mood
We should’ve got better results against Brentford, Brighton and Palace, yet we made unexpected results against Spurs, Villa and Leicester
Let’s stick to the top six finish target
Believe the current project, crop of players is improving each day as they come out.
Am hopeful something admirable is building inside the Emirates.
If you think about it the less influence Arteta has on the pitch, the better the football…much like Ole, who finally had to bow to some well-reasoned pressure and select a starting 11 with both his most senior forwards up top, then step back a bit and simply let them do what they do best…as a result, they played a far more assured brand of football at both ends of the pitch…not to mention, both Cavani and Ronaldo scored
sometimes it’s the over analyzation that stifles the creative juices of your best players…when we’ve performed well it’s largely because we’ve removed many of the negative influences that were attributed directly to our manager:
(1) unlike Leno, Ramsdale hasn’t been forced into playing out from the back, this has allowed us to be far more effective from a transitional sense and has drastically eliminated needless turnovers in our own zone
(2) Xhaka hasn’t been available so Arteta can’t continue to deploy a far more negative brand of football with him as the centerpiece figure
(3) ESR has become far more direct with the ball at his feet now that Ode isn’t being shoehorned into the starting 11…when Ode is in the lineup play is directed far too often towards his side of the pitch, which tends to slow down play and limits ESR’s ability to influence the game
(4) Arteta’s backup choice for LB, Nuno, has become a revelation, even though there’s no doubt Tierney would be playing if he were healthy…it’s clear that Arteta prefers the far more static movement of Tierney, to his and our detriment, whereas Nuno is considerably more adventurous with the ball at his feet or when we’re countering with pace…if Arteta was actually in favour of our LB taking these sorts of chances, I’m sure some of us wouldn’t be complaining about Tierney’s regression in the attacking zone
(5) much in the same vein as my previous comment, several of our players have resisted the temptation to be overtly static with their respective movement, thereby making us a far more difficult proposition to defend…there’s been numerous occasions in our last two affairs where players have shown up in places that we just haven’t seen since MA’s arrival…it really makes me wonder how our micromanager might have addressed these rather anomalous occurrences had we lost the past two encounters
furthermore, as soon as Arteta injects himself on the game, like immediately after we went up by 2, then all of a sudden we have 11 men behind the ball and were inviting pressure, much of the positive momentum we’ve earned is lost…I get it though, as it’s not uncommon for inexperienced managers to find it difficult to strike a balance between imposing themselves on the their respective squads and allowing their players to have the requisite freedom so they can best express their individual and collective creativity
Credit for writing a wall of text with assumption and biases view just to discredit arteta contributions. Here’s a real quote of arteta about the palace game.
“I think we put the handbrake on a little bit. We started to defend something. We were not moving fluently enough and taking the right decisions, playing forward more and being more ambitious to score the second goal in that moment.”
Doesn’t look like a coach who injected himself in the game to make his team defend.
Leno wasn’t forced to play from the back more the Ramsdale is. He just didn’t have the skills to make those medium and lojg long passes so it was just short passes for him.
ESR problem has never been odeggard but his inconsistency and lack of energy management with come with this youth. He played badly both as a sole number 10 and when on the wings.
Nothing to say about xhaka and Tierney is indeed becoming a one trick pony which is really annoying.
👍
Lol… Thumbs up Ackshay, people will say whatever they have to say just to discredit the manager
of course you have every right to express your opinion, but I would say that if the lesson to be learned by our manager, as per the quote he offered up following the Palace match, was that he shouldn’t be so conservative in his tactical approach, explain why he once again instructed his players to adopt a more defensive posture in the first-half, once we had scored a second goal
it’s certainly not a revelatory statement to suggest that he has deployed negative tactics far too often, which is why I expressed my concerns about this very obvious fact…furthermore, if you look closely at those aspects of our gameplay where we’ve actually progressed, it’s in those areas where the micromanaging and tactical naivety of our manager were once a serious stumbling block
So in summary, Arsenal’s poor form at the start of the season was down to Arteta being clueless. But now that Arsenal haven’t lost in seven PL matches and nine overall, it’s because circumstances have forced clueless Arteta to be less influential.
Have a got that right?
That crap you wrote there is as true as the story of Jack and the beanstalk.. Know when to eat humble pie..
I totally agree with Martin, players coming from the bench should be able to put the game into sleep. But not give any hope from the opponent that they might salvage the game. Goals goals win matches. Thank you 🙏 Arsenal for the win last night. Keep the momentum going.
Arsenal squad needs to be playing for a good duration of time and for long… and the needs to stop attracting pressure from opponent and giving out pressure. This season if we look out those game we lost, they played well for good 20 minutes or 30 minutes, they only exceed that only in villa game. If Arteta do not work on that, team that are clinical and have patience to suck that pressure will rip Arsenal team off later on. We still have so many game to still play for, also they should try and get a very good defensive midfielder in January to replace partey that is going for Afcon. It really sad Pepe cannot continue from the top form of last season into this season…!!
🤝🤝🤝 There’s a huge issue of fitness and it’s worrisome. Arsenal can’t play a high press, high tempo or even a full defensive game for 90mins. They always look done an as if they are going to fall by 55-65 mins.
Almost 2 years since Arteta’s first 2 games when Arsenal started games with high intensity press style only to fizzle out in the 2nd half. Arteta made a note to fix. Yet, lack of game fitness persists or even worse.
Is it a training style issue, diet issue or lifestyle issue. Whatever it is, needs to fixed asap
Lokanga is improving / acclimatsing quickly which is good, but Arsenal still need better midfield flexibility & depth. Xhaka & AMN can be replaced with better players for the long run. Also Laca & Auba are doing well now, but age-wise their clocks are ticking and the younger strikers in the squad are a long way from good enough, so new quality young strikers will be needed too.
A little bit more consistency and clinicality of forwards and I will be happy. Seeing Marty coming on more often would be a bonus but right now sensible not to disturb the winning combo. This 11 in my opinion has become our strongest and if Nuno polishes his defensive play a bit more, we could get a real quality side. Maybe a tall, quick number 10 would help Marty, Eddie or Flo flourish in a 2 up top as all three are reasonably quick… our strikers are firing now hopefully but there is a mismatch of attributes like a slow strong but short Laca and a quick but tall Auba. A logical next step might be a tall strong forward to play Laca’s role and one of our three young strikers to take up the mantle from Auba.
What more do I want to see?. Consistency.
It’s early days, the signs are looking good but I never want to see the kind of Mentality we had in the palace game, to me that game was a 2point loss, I know we will make mistakes but it should be against bigger teams not teams like palace especially when we were already in control.
I hope we keep our back 5 fit, they are the key to our success this season, with them it’s looking difficult to score against us.
And wow we now score from set piece, something we don’t normally do, that’s credited to the coaches
Well said, Adajim! Consistency/more midfield goals. Very happy with the set-piece goals though.
I’m enjoying the moment – Spuds spanked, Vieira masterclass and our impressive win! I saw comments on twitter saying we (relegation contenders) are now level with title contenders (Utd) 😄
Things are looking rosy!
Concur with Adajim and Sue.
It is ONLY the consistency that stops me from giving the thumbs up to Arteta.
I was told that nine games unbeaten is consistency – but if one looks at those games… there is no actual consistency!!!
MA and his squad have shown us how good they can actually be (and how bad of course) and I believe that by Christmas, they will have the consistency that all top teams have.
If not, the doubts will still be there.
Well done lads, great consistency starting to show.
No reason or excuse for us to not finish in the top 4 now.
I’m not fooled by this. We need to be playing at this level consistently. Leicester is the first half decent team we have beat this season. I’m not unhappy but also not happy at the same time
what i want to see from this squad are the following
1 – Consistency – team performances yoyo from game to game, Spurs – Palace
2 – take our 20 mins blitz and make it 45.
These are steps that will come in time hopefully as the squad matures.
I really like teh way we have tried to play in the opening 20-30 minutes in games, there is what seems to be a style and way we play, this has been lacking in MA’s reign for me.
It’s small steps but above the results, the team performance have massively improved.
One thing is certain for me is that Tavares as to stay in the team ,that spot should be his to lose now and Tierney shouldn’t expect to come straight back in .
And please Arteta keep Odegaard away from this squad ,offers practical nothing and gives the ball away time after time .
I think the main thing is maintaining the pressure they have shown they’re capable of exerting on teams for longer during matches and then carrying that through into every game. If we can do that, we will be top 4 no problem.
Aside from that, I think we need a big signing up front ASAP. Auba is getting on – as good as he’s been recently I still don’t think he’s the same quality as he was two years ago – and Laca is likely leaving, as well as Eddie, potentially.
Overall the team has transformed over the past couple of months and did look really promising. Now i think Arteta and Edu have made their platform on which they can build a very strong squad. Kudos to them! They lost me with the Xhaka contract, but have won me back with these recent performances – tavares, Sambi, white, ramsdale and Tomi (none of whom I would have predicted going into the transfer window) all look to be excellent signings that can take us up a level from last season. Not expecting perfection in every game now, but the progress is clear.
Agreed. Laca, Eddie, Mo, Kola, Matteo & Dino are near all certain to leave this summer due to contracts or loan obligations.
I could possibly see Leno and Pepe being sold this summer also as both wont want to be on the bench, Aaron is the no1 now & will be for the forseeable. Pepe just hasnt worked out in the EPL, we need to cut our losses and get what we can for him, even take installments with a high value of possible.
The biggest concern is Willaim Saliba and what we intend to do with him because this kid is a beast and imo would be a great addition to our squad next season alongside White & Gabriel, especially if we get back into Europe either Europa or UCL. Plus have no money to spend on CBs for the next few years as we have McGinn and a few other youngsters coming through the Academy.
Partey & Elneny are gone in Jan to ACON we need another body or 2 in the middle as Xhaka will only be back from a bad injury and we dont know how that will go.
Zakoria from M Gladbach in Germany is out of contract in the summer, 24 years of age and is a monster of a man, would be with his Swiss team mate & Captain in Xhaka. Azeez may also be ready come the summer from his loan also to replace Elnenys place in the squad. We could get him for nothing basically if we are smart.
Patino will be in the squad next season, the kid is a magician on the ball. Our next little Cesc Fabregas.
Our future looks very bright even when all the host of players leave. If we go by the signings we made in the summer then we all should be excited especially if we manage to get back into the top4 this season.
Some good points Sean, money coming in from the sales of Leno, Pepe and Nketian and hopefully it will be used wisely to create better attacking options. At least to give Saka and ESR room to briethe.
Nketiah will only bring in a fee in Jan, same as Kola,Laca, Elneny and Matteo. All will wall on a free imo. Only Fees we will fetch is at least £20m+ For Leno and about £30m if we are lucky for Pepe but with that we could sign replacements. Matteo will also get us roughly £13m, Dino £4m
Wages off the bill is a big bonus to sign new players. (AVG WEEKLY)
Laca – £180k+
Leno – £70k+
Nketiah – £20k+
Kola – £100k (came on a free)
Elneny – £50k+
Matteo – £30k+ (cheap signing)
Total – roughly £450k a week saved.
Means Bolugun gets to take Eddie’s spot. Azeez takes Elnenys. Saliba Returns and we need to sign an attacker. Martinelli can take Pepes position but Laca needs replaced & can be but I’d like to keep him if I was honest, he settles the attacks in ways others cant.
Arthur Okonkwo can step in Lenos position, kid also has a bright future, Saves us a fortune to replacing Bernt.
Again if we get into Europe could maybe be a few young top stars sprinkled into the squad as we would have the funds.
2021/2022 – at least in Europe 🙏
Squad; (Will need a big squad)
GK – Ramsdale / Okonkwo
RB – Tomiyasu / Soares? NEW?
CB – Gab / White / Saliba / Holding
LB – Taveres / Teirney
CDM – Partey / Zakoria / Azeez
CM – Lokonga / Xhaka / AMN
AM – SmithRowe / Ødegaard / Patino
RW – Saka / (Pepe replacement)
LW – Auba / Martinelli
CF – New CF / Bolugun
Chambers, Mari, Soares & Holding are all up for debate to stay or go!
Ok I’m gonna hold my hands up and say I might of jumped the gun this season on my opinion on Artedu. I liked his post match analysis where he said that there is still room for a lot of improvement. Which is great for the cynical supporters (like me) that still see glaring weaknesses in our play.
There are moments this season when it has been a joy to watch especially when we have the 20 – 25 minute bursts where we take the game to the opponent.
But I still have my reservations on the way we absorb pressure. I always feel that if we concede one and the game begins to get tighter the flood gates will open. And if we lose, confidence will be low for the following game.
As many have said ‘Consistency’ but for me it has to be maintaining our pressure play for at least 40 minutes and to be more clinical in front of goal.
If they can do that then I will be more than happy😁
Have to admit I was one of artetas biggest critics but the last few games they have played well,
And summer signings have being brilliant,
But I still say we didn’t need odegarrd if we had went out and spent the money on say a 23 year old striker who could hold onto the ball and also score goals we would have got top 4….
What more do i want to see? Competing with the top 4 teams, not getting absolutely mullered by Liverpool and City and consistency in our performances. Arteta also has to take some praise for the things he has done right but he also has to learn to be pro active rather than reactive, a problem i had with wenger in his last few years. If Arteta can realise quicker that certain things are not working, quicker than he has so far, he stands a chance. The top 4 managers dont let things fester, they act and 90% of the time, what they do is correct. That is something he has to aquire. He has been in the job coming upto 2 years and from now the learning stops and the doing starts.
Hats off again. Player had energy and were attacking and direct, Arteta had the boys prepared and tactics spot on.
Would like to see consistency, we still drop off in the 2nd half. It’s a win, and movin’ on up, so smile and give proper credit.
Positives
*Aubameyang wasn’t scared of the ball and actually held play for the first time in a while. He didn’t lose the ball as often as he does and there’s more room to be better.
*The team looks more confident and less stifled. Expressing themselves, but caution and awareness of their present situation on the pitch should be employed.
*Saka & ESR being straight playing direct runners who don’t lose the ball as often makes a lot of difference. Saka can get a killer instinct in front of Goal.
*White & Gabriel forming a good partnership. Need to cut out the unnecessary or late back passes to the GK.
Negatives
*Light bench. From the XI yesterday, Bar Leno, KT, Mari, maybe Cedric and Xhaka for lack of better, who can manage to keep some of the standard of the XI, and Marty that can up the tempo. It’s a dangerous way to live.
*Poor fitness. The team appears too leggy and like leisure footballers a lot of time due to poor fitness. Got away with it yesterday, lucky to get a draw against Palace. It’s needs to be addressed
*Chances and goals. Arsenal needs to improve the chances from open play and shoot more. Goals wins games.