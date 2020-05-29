Opinion – This is the perfect time for Arsenal to be playing Manchester City

Some Arsenal fans have been expressed a little apprehension after the Premier League revealed that the Gunners’ first fixture would be against Manchester City when football restarts.

The general opinion is that Manchester City would automatically get back to the level that they were when they played us last year.

I don’t think that any fan should ever think that City would find it easy to play against us when football returns.

This is because almost every team is starting from scratch.

The more than 70 days that all footballers have been out of action makes every team equal and they would all suffer from similarly poor fitness levels and rhythm in the first few games.

I do look forward to that game with optimism considering the fact that we were one of the first teams to resume outdoor training coupled with the fact that Mikel Arteta knows City more than most.

Manchester City have all but secured their qualification to the Champions League next season and they have also basically lost the Premier League to Liverpool, so they have almost nothing to play for which could help us get a shock win in that game.

In better words, no one has a clue what sort of City team we will face on June 17th, this could easily be the perfect time for us to face off against them.

It is easy to be fearful when facing Pep Guardiola’s men, they are a brilliant team, but they are beatable, I mean, even Tottenham beat them this season.