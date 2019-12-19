Opinion – This is what the Arsenal Board should be doing now

What should the Arsenal board be doing right now? by Lloyd Schatz

First they must try to persuade Pochettino to join us. If that fails, appoint Arteta as caretaker coach until the end of the season, and make a position for him and Freddie available as assistants when the new manager comes in. Right now, we should be looking at stabilizing this team to get into the top 6 at least.

With the January transfer window, we should look at stabilizing the defence, see if we can make some loan deals. Loan out Mustafi and Luiz and get loan replacements for them. Sell Xhaka in January and get a proper Defensive Midfielder on loan.

Play 4-1-4-1 formation With…….

Leno

Maitland – Niles(RB) Holding (CB) Mavropanos(CB) Saka(LB) {Until we can get Tierney and Kolasinac back} Chambers (DM)

Pepe Guendouzi Martinelli Aubamayeng (Midfielders)

Lacazette (ST)

YES, UNLEASH THE YOUNGSTERS!!! The older guys are definitely not doing it for us.

At the end of the season one of these Managers should be brought in…

1. Julian Nagelsman

2. Marco Rose

3. Lucien Favre

4. Mauricio Pochettino

5. Massimiliano Allegri

6. Diego Simeone

It will be useless for any of these Managers to come in with no money to overhaul this team, so to convince them, the board should put their hands up, give the new manager £100m injection plus player sales, and allow him to choose the players he prefers. This should get us back into contention.

What do you think Gooners?

Lloyd