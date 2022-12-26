Opinion: This transfer window is most crucial to Arsenal’s chances this season

Merry Christmas red and white family. The time is almost here, it is nearly time for Artetaball, and I am sure we are all counting down to the hour – some with great confidence and some with cautious optimism, so many questions on our minds; can we pick up from where we left off? But the biggest question is, can we cope without Gabriel Jesus? I would say yes, as I believe more in the system and dynamics than one player, I guess we just have to wait and see, I love this kind of problem and I am waiting to see how we respond.

Speaking of responding, Arteta spoke about how Martinelli could be a solution and also having the transfer window as an option.

Now, here is the thing; I have always felt even before Jesus’ injury that we need to strengthen the team in the January window, his injury has only made it much more necessary to do so in my opinion, here are my reasons:

Firstly, we want to compete for the title, Europa League, and the FA Cup – there is no way we can adequately compete without some additions regardless of whether Jesus is injured or not. It is evident for all to see that our second team is vastly inferior to the first team, I do not want us to crash out of the FA cup the way we did last season, but to do that, we need a good bench. We are in the knockout stages of the Europa League and the majority of the first team is expected to feature, while in the league, every game is almost like a final. To navigate all these, our depth is vital.

Secondly, we all want our team to play with intensity, pressing the opposition relentlessly, and being on the front foot, but how can the same set of players maintain the same level of intensity for so many games? Our games against Leeds and Southampton showed the effect of fatigue. Players must be kept fresh so they can maintain the level we are currently seeing.

Thirdly, some of our so-called subs are either injury-prone or not good enough. The likes of Smith-Rowe and Nelson are useful squad members but they are not reliable fitness-wise, while players like Marquinhos, Lokonga, and Vieira are yet to hit the ground running. It is, therefore, paramount that we look for solutions.

Finally, this season presents a great opportunity for us to win the title, I’d rather we try and fail to win, than leave everything to chance and luck.

In my opinion, we need at least three players this January; two forwards and a midfielder. If we have to fast-track the summer plans, let us do it. The loan window is also there, we have to give ourselves a chance. Apart from the quality they could bring, new players also lift the mood of the players and create even more competition, which would only work in our favour.

This is our time, I want to see Arsenal etched on the Premier League title, it is our time and we can do it, COYG!

What do you think?

Goonerboy.