Opinion – Three Arsenal transfers that could complicate their summer

Arsenal is set for a big summer when the transfer window reopens

The Gunners remain in the hunt for a European place but even more importantly, they are getting set for a big summer with several players set to join and others set to leave.

The coronavirus outbreak, however, is set to affect how clubs do business for the next few years even when it has been conquered.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for several top players and fans have been focused on who could and who couldn’t join up with their squad.

However, there are three transfers that I think can make Arsenal’s summer a tricky one.

With the Premier League season set to be extended beyond its normal time frame because of the coronavirus outbreak, how players’ deals will be handle is set to take on critical importance.

Arsenal has three transfers that could be affected. The Gunners currently have Dani Ceballos and Pablo Mari on loan, while William Saliba is also on loan away from the Emirates and expected to return in July.

If this season is played beyond July, teams would have to come up with an agreement on who would keep paying the on-loan players.

Would Arsenal have to let Ceballos and Mari return to Madrid and Flamengo in July and would Saliba have to return in July as well?

These are scenarios that the club needs to be clear about as soon as they can.

FIFA has suggested that the transfer windows stay open and that clubs extend deals until the end of the season.

However, does that mean that players can refuse to stay or does it mean parent clubs can renegotiate terms?

There are more questions than answers and clarity is in short supply.

