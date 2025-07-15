Opinion: Three pros and cons of signing Viktor Gyökeres

As of writing, Arsenal have agreed a deal in principle for the signing of Viktor Gyökeres and are reportedly putting the finishing touches on a move that could reach €73.5 million. Depending on when you are reading this, a medical may already be scheduled following a rapid breakthrough in talks between the two clubs in recent days.

After initially playing hard ball, it seems Sporting have now relented to Andrea Berta’s demands, much to the delight of the Arsenal support.

Looking at the player, there is little doubt Gyökeres is an elite number nine capable of scoring 25 to 30 goals in all competitions for the Gunners, if not more. That said, there are still a few concerns about aspects of his game. So without wasting time, here are three pros and three cons of signing Viktor Gyökeres.

Pros

Ball striking on both feet

The Swedish international will bring a quality that is currently missing in Arsenal’s forward line. Gyökeres strikes the ball with conviction on either foot, and he is not afraid to shoot from difficult angles. His shot power is matched by impressive accuracy, averaging 2.12 shots on target per 90 (99th percentile) from 4.08 total shots. A centre-forward with that level of ball-striking ability could add a new dimension to Mikel Arteta’s attack.

Relentless running and ball carrying

Weighing around 94kg and standing at 6ft 2in, you might expect Gyökeres to lack agility, but that could not be further from the truth. He is a powerful and direct runner, constantly looking to exploit space in behind and pressing relentlessly from the front. His 4.27 progressive carries per 90 (99th percentile) and 1.93 successful take-ons per 90 (98th percentile) illustrate his threat in transition. He is a handful in open play, even if he can sometimes be dispossessed during long carries.

Elite mentality

This is something the stats do not capture. Gyökeres’ rise over the past two years has been remarkable and a reminder that player development is not always linear. After early struggles in his career, the Swede has shown incredible character and work ethic to force his way to the top. His hunger to join Arsenal speaks volumes. He plays with a visible desire to score goals and fight for every ball, a mentality Arsenal fans will love.

Cons

Aerial ability

This is a concern, especially considering Arsenal’s style of play. Gyökeres has yet to show real dominance in the air despite his size. For more detail on this area of his game, see our previous article that looks into his aerial shortcomings.

Technically clunky at times

While Gyökeres has racked up an impressive 26 assists over two seasons for Sporting, there are still technical limitations to his game. He can be let down by a heavy first touch or take too long to release the ball. He was dispossessed 1.77 times per 90 last season, ranking only in the 22nd percentile for centre-forwards. In the fast-paced Premier League, this could become a problem if he does not adjust quickly.

Unproven in a major league

Gyökeres’ stats are impressive, but most of his goals have come in Liga Portugal. Of his 97 goals for Sporting, around 70 percent were scored in the domestic league, with 11 more in European competition. The Premier League represents a significant step up, and not all players make the transition smoothly from Portuguese football. His ability to replicate those numbers in England remains to be seen.

Out of the three concerns, which one worries you most, Gooners?

Let us know in the comments.

Benjamin Kenneth

