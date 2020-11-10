Arsenal fans can’t put all the blame on Aubameyang

Arsenal has struggled for goals in recent games and against Aston Villa on Sunday, the Gunners were in terrible form yet again.

Mikel Arteta has made the team better at the back, which was the club’s Achilles heel before he was made the manager, but the Spaniard now faces a new problem in his attack.

Most of the blame and criticism for Arsenal’s lack of goals has been pointed towards the direction of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabon striker is the club’s captain and his new deal makes him one of the top two earners at the club.

Apart from that, fans have been used to him scoring the goals for their team, so they will not understand why the goals are suddenly drying up.

However, we must not forget the fact that Aubameyang isn’t the club’s target man, and he has been playing out of position so that Alexandre Lacazette can play.

The Frenchman has been the central striker for much of the time that Arteta has been at the club, yet fans turn on Aubameyang when he doesn’t score, not so much for Lacazette.

Lacazette has to also answer for the lack of goals in the team. The only reason why he plays ahead of Aubameyang in the centre is that he is supposed to score goals.

While Aubameyang needs to get himself sorted, it is time for Lacazette to also get some criticism if this team continues to struggle for goals.

An article from Ime