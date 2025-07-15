Opinion: Times When Arsenal fans went too far

Rio Ferdinand believes a petition protesting against Noni Madueke being a Gunner is ‘vulgar’ and ‘utterly disgraceful’. At last count, nearly 5,000 signatures had been gathered. The pundit questioned, imagine if that was your son, brother or friend being harshly judged before even kicking a ball for the club.
My own opinion is it lacks class, but I respect it is a person’s right to express themselves as they wish. I do think it is a waste of time though, as no one in power at the Emirates is going to care. As long as you are not breaking the law, feel free to make yourself look silly.
It was not always this way. While there have always been a few morons in any era, Arsenal once had a reputation as the club that acted with class. The team that, on and off the pitch, were known for doing things the right way… the Arsenal way.
Mr Wenger warned in his final year as manager that he was aware of behaviour from a section of the fan base that was jeopardising the proud principles he had helped maintain.
So as someone who likes a list, here are the times Gooners went too far, in my opinion…
Eboue
Perhaps the worst treatment any Arsenal player has ever received from their own fans at the Emirates was when Eboue got booed by his own supporters.
Xhaka would receive similar treatment years later, but that came while being subbed off. Eboue, on the other hand, was being jeered every time he gave the ball away. Unsurprisingly, that impacted his confidence, which led to even more mistakes.
Mr Wenger felt obliged to substitute the substitute, with the Ivorian clearly shocked by his treatment as he walked off. Even more bizarrely, the Gunners were leading for most of the
match.
Ticket touting
A classic example of how a few idiots ruin it for the rest of us.
Ticket touting has existed for decades but got completely out of control a few years ago when it looked like Arsenal might win the title on the final day of the season.
The red membership scheme used to allow you to pay approximately £30 per year, which gave you access to buy tickets, typically a month before a fixture. I have had two direct debits for nearly 15 years, allowing me to afford a home match every month (and I do not live in London).
I have sat in a Costa near the stadium and watched a man pull out 20 membership cards. These are essentially the keys to enter the Emirates.
The process is simple: the tout buys a ticket for, say, £55, then charges significantly more to lend out the membership card. In response, the club introduced a ballot system to better verify ticket allocation.
The result? I now pay once a year just to have my name placed in a hat.
Damaged murals
While the recent vandalism made headlines, it has actually been happening for a while.
In March, with Josh Kroenke in attendance, it was reported that his image outside the Emirates had been defaced.
Besides disrespecting the artist, what exactly is the point? Do these people think Mikel Arteta or the owners care what is scribbled on a wall?
Offensive fan chants
I have long argued that the UK has a problem where grown adults feel free to act however they want inside football grounds.
These are people who probably have respectable jobs and loving families, yet on weekends, chant things they would never say elsewhere.
I will never defend Adebayor’s celebration when he scored against us. As a professional, he endangered himself and the crowd. But let’s not pretend songs like “your dad washes elephants, his mum is a whore” are not racist and offensive.
Fans upset with Robin van Persie’s exit chanted “she said no, Robin, she said no”, referencing a serious allegation. Ashley Cole was serenaded with “ten men went to bed, went to bed with Ashley” after false tabloid allegations.
Mr Wenger even stepped in, pleading for the homophobic chants to stop.
I am passionate about my club, but I have never felt the need to take it to that level. But then, I am educated.
Rise of fan channels
I respect anyone who can earn money doing what they love. Some have made careers sitting in front of cameras talking football. Fair play.
But what happens when you realise most of your views come from negativity and conflict?
Originally, AFTV claimed no one on their fan cams was paid. But Robbie Lyle quickly saw which personalities got the most traction. So he gave them their own shows, essentially turning them into exaggerated characters and telling them to turn the volume up.
Now a generation believes a “real fan” is the one who shouts loudest and swears the most.
I know someone popular on YouTube who refused to stay behind and applaud Mr Wenger during his final game. Getting more subscribers took priority over showing respect.
That is the issue with a lot of content in 2025. There is no substance to the opinions. If your brand is built on negativity for clicks, how do we know when you are being genuine?
Wenger’s final years
I was invited to his film premiere and spoke with the great man.
It is clear he remains hurt by how some fans treated him. What is most painful is that he now regrets not leaving earlier.
If he had known his legacy would be judged on silverware alone, he could have walked away when Arsenal were financially crippled and gone on to lift trophies at PSG or Bayern Munich.
The Frenchman naively believed the loyalty he gave would be returned. Fans from other clubs still express shock at how we treated the most successful manager in our history, online abuse, banners, planes hired, insults in public.
He believes keeping Arsenal in the top four with a limited budget was his greatest achievement.
I wrote at the time that it would only be after he left that some fans would realise how difficult that was under the Kroenke regime.
You would think our regression would have humbled some people. But it is hard to admit when you are wrong.
Abuse outside the Emirates
Regular attendees know where to wait after a match if they want a chance to meet a player at the traffic lights near the stadium.
But players cannot win.
Keep the windows up and you are a millionaire who has lost touch with fans. Roll the window down and you risk verbal abuse, even with your loved ones in the car.
That is why Arsenal’s security advised the players to stop engaging. Xhaka and Özil were both targeted in this way.
Pundits attacked
There was a stretch in 2023 where Arsenal had to reassess their press box security.
Both Roy Keane and Samir Nasri were attacked while working as pundits at the Emirates.
Of course, neither are going to be particularly popular here, one is a former United captain, the other left for City, but that is no excuse for physical threats.
It is yet another example of how ex-footballers cannot win. If they do not interact, they are criticised. If they do, they are targeted.
Online abuse
Too many Gunners have spoken about the toll online criticism has taken on their mental health.
When Granit Xhaka cupped his ears and threw down the captain’s armband after being booed off, we learned what he had been enduring, not just as a player, but as a person.
He received messages wishing his baby would get cancer and his wife would die.
Instead of apologising, he stood firm, and many respected him for it.
Sadly, this is not a one-off. Too many players suffer in silence, while platforms like X and Facebook still fail to enforce proper verification.
Still no zero tolerance
As mentioned, football seems to offer some people a free pass to behave however they like.
These are the 2023-24 statistics for why 21 people were banned from the Emirates:
-
Assault – 10
-
Tragedy chanting – 5
-
Offensive gestures – 2
-
Racism – 2
-
Homophobia – 1
-
Sexual assault – 1
No stats have been released for last season, but both Arsenal and PSG confirmed civil action is being taken against fans who greeted the French club’s coach with monkey gestures.
We cannot educate every idiot, and it is not our job to.
What we can do is ensure that the next generation understands there will be consequences. Prison sentences. Public naming. Shame.
What do you think, Gooners? Has a section of the fanbase crossed too many lines?
Dan Smith
Unfortunately we live in times where certain people think they can say and do what they like. Entitled I believe the phrase is.
I have the utmost respect and admiration for what Mr Wenger achieved at Arsenal. His record in his first 8 years was phenomenal really.
And I believe that gave him 4 seasons of credit regarding winning more trophies. But I do believe that the great man stayed 10 years to long. As good as he was, and he was good of that there’s no doubt.
Having been ahead of the game in many respects in his first 8 years at the club, once his rivals realized that they to had to move with the times. They didn’t only catch Wenger up, but they overtook him.
And he could never really reach the heights that he once did. Although I will say that he wasn’t helped by the limitations that the new stadium brought. And that makes keeping Arsenal in the top four for as long as he did remarkable.
But as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. And I believe he should have gone 10 years earlier, as I said earlier. so I was one who was calling for his removal towards the end.
But I certainly wasn’t calling him all sorts of names or bad mouthing him in a venomous way. His record at the very least demanded respect, and he got it from me. But I believe it was the right decision that he left, albeit 10 years to late.
“You would think our regression would have humbled some people. But it is hard to admit when you are wrong.”
Good lord, that’s an arrogant thing to say about the Wenger years and could easily be turned back on yourself, Dan – arteta had to gut the squad to rebuild to and get us at least fairly close to the title and that’s because of all the remnants of the latter years under wenger (talented players who were never going to win titles because we were nowhere near it mentally). The regression started under him and even when he had money to spend, things didn’t improve – we stayed top 4 chasers and nothing more. Is it really so strange people got bored of the groundhog day feeling every year?
Abuse towards him is a separate issue – obviously the genuine abuse he received was wrong (and obviously that did happen), but “Wenger out” is not abuse, and there was nothing shameful about that.
Funny how that one got me – fully agree with the rest of the article. The one I feel for the most is eboue – just the nicest person it seemed to me, and he was an extremely talented footballer. Strangely, imo he was on track to be a really top right back but unusually for Mr Wenger, he actually “killed” his trajectory as a young player by signing the brilliant sagna. I never really understood that one, but maybe he just didn’t think eboue would be good enough in the long run, and maybe he was right. Sad how it turned out though and the booing was an awful moment to witness.
No mate
Arteta has failed to do what Mr Wenger did
If Arteta left tomorrow who would be remembered as the greatest between the two
Dan
If he was to leave or be sacked now he wouldn’t be remembered the same as AW.
I do remember though he took over a depleted squad which had lost its soul and passion and yes UE was just before him but basically the same mentality remained.
Saying that I confident to nail my colours to the mask and say we will win the league or cl this season.
Onwards and upwards
Dan,
I will let Davi answer for himself if he choses, however, it wears a bit thin that you compare Arteta to Wenger so regularly. It comes across as a form of idolatry
I rated AW highly and I rate Arteta in the here and now. It isn’t a contest.
I didn’t … He literally did
Having supported Arsenal before Wenger (from Bertie Mees’ time actually) I think that Wenger did stay too long, and those pretty awful – often humiliating – final seasons didn’t do his overall reputation any favours. The most difficult thing, in football, politics, show business, whatever, is knowing when to leave – not many get it right.
Of course, it was doubly unfortunate for Wenger because those seasons coincided with the rise of Chelsea. Everyone laughed at them initially (including me and most, if not all, Arsenal fans) for their profligate spending – Déjà vu? – with little to show. We didn’t laugh that long though. Anyway, that’s all past and it can’t be changed.
As for Arteta, he has done a good job in rebuilding the team but at a huge financial cost (£750m or so, before this summer’s spending, which could take it pretty close to £1billion). Arsenal will have to be very successful indeed in the coming few years for him ever to be considered along with Wenger.
Should Arsenal fail for whatever reason(s) next season then I think he’ll be gone in the summer. Unfortunately, the record books – which is what top professional football is all about in the end – would then show him to be one of the least successful managers of the last 50 years – despite his re-building work. Hopefully though, that won’t happen.
*Mee’s
While i agree that many of the actions listed were despicable I also disagree with some. Wenger tarnished his legacy by staying on too long. When fans were so divided on the stands it cracked the unity in our fan base and he should have stepped down.
I will not give excuses for any actions whether correct or stupid but when you love Arsenal with passion you can’t just sit down and keep quiet. Pressure needs to be put on those running the club so the more vocal fans are the more the self entitled will realise they need to get their act together.
Adebayor and Ashley cole should never be forgiven especially the latter because he left for the money and i will gladly buy the person who came up with his song a beer. Anyway my father and grandfather were working class men who loved Arsenal and i can now proudly say my grandchildren are fifth generation gooners but congrats on being educated nevertheless.
I could give a list of pundits who have gone to far and, unfortunately, never apologise when they’re proved wrong.
Apart from that, I’m not going to comment further on articles that continue to roll out criticising our fans, our owner, our manager, our signings and all from a very select author of…. one!!
A pundit getting something wrong isn’t the same as abusing someone online, physical threats or racial chanting though I’m afraid
What you are missing is that Arsenal supporters, football supporters in general, the human race, are all capable of what you describe.
Joey Barton has never shied away from sticking his oar in