Opinion: Too many changes in the January transfer window could also be a problem

Mikel Arteta says that Arsenal’s upturn in form will not affect his plans for the January transfer window.

The Spaniard has seen his side struggle this season, despite adding some players to the squad last summer.

The Gunners have now returned to form in the short term, and some fans might understand if the club doesn’t spend money in the next transfer window.

However, Arteta seems prepared to splash the cash, but he has to be careful about the January transfer window.

For a fact, the best players are hardly sold during the winter transfer window, and so Arsenal will likely not get the best solution to their problems in the market.

Additionally, and perhaps, more importantly, adding too many players to your squad midway through the season can upset the balance of your team.

I expect several players to leave Arsenal next month, but we don’t necessarily need to sign five players because we sold five players.

We have to remember that our team has already started the campaign and new players will need time to adapt to our tactics.

Even if they are coming from a team that plays a similar kind of football, we have to understand that they will still need time to perform, and we cannot wait for them.

The better option is to wait till the summer, but if we add players next month, they have to be players who are exactly what we need.

An article from Ime