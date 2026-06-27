Opinion: Trossard’s World Cup brace poses awkward question for Arsenal over his future

Leandro Trossard reminded Arsenal supporters exactly what he is capable of on Friday night, scoring twice as Belgium cruised to a convincing 5-1 victory over New Zealand to book their place in the FIFA World Cup knockout stages.

The Belgian international looked lively from the opening whistle and was unfortunate not to score inside the opening 15 minutes when his left-footed strike crashed against the inside of the post before somehow staying out.

It was an early warning for New Zealand, and Trossard continued to threaten. Another effort was diverted onto the roof of the net after excellent work from Kevin De Bruyne before the breakthrough finally arrived in the 28th minute.

Trossard and De Bruyne combine brilliantly

De Bruyne’s corner caused problems inside the penalty area, and Trossard reacted quickest to bundle home Belgium’s opener.

The Arsenal winger doubled both his tally and Belgium’s lead early in the second half. Receiving another clever pass from De Bruyne inside the area, his initial effort was blocked, but Trossard showed excellent composure to smash home the rebound on the volley.

He departed after 72 minutes with Belgium firmly in control, as further goals from De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Saelemaekers completed an emphatic victory.

Belgium now progress to the Round of 32, where they will face one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams on Wednesday evening.

Arsenal face an important decision over Trossard

While Trossard continues to impress on the international stage, his long-term future at Arsenal remains the subject of increasing speculation.

The 31-year-old has been linked with moves away from north London throughout this transfer window, with interest reportedly emerging from Turkey and Saudi Arabia. Given his age, Arsenal may feel this summer represents the final opportunity to receive a significant transfer fee.

However, performances like this also highlight exactly why Mikel Arteta may think twice before sanctioning his departure.

Trossard has repeatedly shown he can produce goals, assists and decisive moments whether starting or coming off the bench. Few squad players offer his level of versatility or reliability, and with Arsenal being crowned Premier League Champions last season and expected to challenge on multiple fronts again next season, experienced match-winners remain invaluable.

If Arsenal do add further attacking options this summer, there is still a strong argument that Trossard should remain part of the squad rather than being sacrificed simply because of his age.

Elsewhere at the World Cup, Spain secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Uruguay, with Mikel Merino playing 60 minutes while David Raya and Martin Zubimendi remained unused substitutes. Spain will now face the runners-up of Group J in the Round of 32.

William Saliba and Martin Ødegaard were both unused substitutes as France and Norway also progressed to the knockout stages.

Attention now turns to England, where Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze will all be hoping to help Thomas Tuchel’s side return to winning ways against Panama.

Should Arsenal resist offers for Leandro Trossard this summer, or is now the right time to cash in on the Belgian? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, Gooners.

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