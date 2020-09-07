Opinion: Two Arsenal players that have to produce this season, no excuses allowed

Arsenal splashed the cash to sign Nicolas Pepe from Lille last summer after he had a fruitful campaign for the French side in the previous campaign.

He was expected to become Arsenal’s new match-winner as they struggled to find one in Unai Emery’s team apart from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Pepe had not just scored, he had also assisted a number of goals for the French side before moving to Arsenal and he was expected to do even more at the Emirates.

But he struggled in his first season at the Emirates and he will get another chance to prove his worth in the coming campaign.

He will even get some help from Willian who has just joined the Gunners for free and has a lot of Premier League experience.

Both wingers will be expected to score and create goals for Arsenal in the coming campaign and that is not a simple statement.

The only justification for being handed a three-year for Willian will be if he hits the ground running immediately. He is too old to ask for more time to get used to the Premier League or Arteta’s tactics.

Pepe has also had a season to get prepared, he has to deliver.

Arsenal will get goals from Aubameyang in the coming campaign, but these players have to also deliver the goods, we cannot take a poor season from them. It will be costly.