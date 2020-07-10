Opinion – VAR gets a lot wrong but not in the Arsenal v Leicester City game

It has been a few days since the fall out from the two dropped points against Leicester City and it is clear there is a divide among some Arsenal fans about the role the referee and VAR played in that game.

It is quite noticeable that the level headed Arsenal fans, for the most part, accept that VAR got the big decisions right and the reason Arsenal dropped the points against the Foxes was because of the abject finishing in the first half.

The more unreasonable myopic fans led by the embarrassing Troopz and DT on AFTV refuse to accept that anything less than a grand conspiracy was at play and that Arsenal was robbed.

The initial reaction to Eddie Nketiah’s sending off was nothing short of embarrassing, it was a clear red card but that cannot be accepted by some, they flail about looking for any and every excuse from VAR taking its time, the wrong angle looked at, the rain and of course, Mike Riley.

It was a very dangerous tackle and the young man deserved the red card, it really is as simple as that, and that decision was upheld by the FA.

Then we have the whataboutism, what about Jamie Vardy, what about Jonny Evans, what about the ref doing this that and everything else.

Well, let’s look at Jamie Vardy, it was an accident and not serious foul play, a view backed up by pundits and even some on the toxic AFTV like Claude and Lee Gunner but of course, the toxic pair of Troopz and DT and their followers scream look at his eyes, it was intent.

It was an accidental coming together, nothing more nothing less and has no bearing on Nketiah getting sent off.

Then there is the Leicester City goal. The lack of understanding of the rules is mindblowing. The only way it could be overturned if it was clear and obvious and if there was one thing that was clear and obvious, it was that it was not clear and obvious that there was a touch by Perez or if anyone was offside.

For some, this may be unpalatable but the truth sometimes is, and the truth of the matter is that none of this would even be a discussion if the Arsenal players did their jobs and put the bloody ball in the back of the net.

We should have put that game to bed in the first 45 minutes, and if there was any incompetence on the field that night it was by the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and not the ref or VAR.

When you are aligned with the likes of Troopz and DT then at some stage you must realise you are on the wrong side of being sensible. They cannot even get the facts right when it comes to no English refs at the last world cup.

There was a ref selected, Mark Clattenburg, however, just before the world cup the Saudi FA wanted to spend a fortune and get the very best referee in the world to oversee their officiating and they chose Clattenburg and he took the job. FIFA said it was too late for the English FA to replace Clattenburg and that is the only reason there was no English referee at the world cup finals.

English refs are admired as the best in the world, not by some Arsenal fans of course because that would destroy the grand conspiracy theory and ready-made excuse when Arsenal lose or drop points.

Arsenal is finally getting better under Mikel Arteta and that is where we should focus our attention and stop playing up to the image of Banter FC perpetrated by the likes of Troopz and DT.

We are better than that and should not continuously use deflection and conspiracy when we fail on the field of play.