Opinion -VAR just makes watching Arsenal even more frustrating

VAR is an absolute liability! by Shenel

Now we know recent games that we have lost have been because of our stupidity, inability to score goals and keep clean sheets but more so it has been because of poor refereeing decisions and VAR.

As a football fan, and having been one for many many years and having seen so much, I thought VAR would have come in and helped the game develop in a positive way. However, the more that it goes on and is used, the more I can see that all VAR is doing is ruining the beautiful game.

VAR (and certain referees in particular) are taking the fun out of our beloved game, and in turn make it actually frustrating for fans to sit and watch. A goal scored cannot fully be celebrated until checked. Football is a contact sport yet players cannot touch each other. It is a miracle they are even allowed to breathe when on the pitch.

It is not just Arsenal that is affected by these decisions it is every team at some point or another in the season, some more than others though. If the rules were clear and the decisions consistent then maybe it wouldn’t be an issue, but up to now we have not seen clear rules or consistent decisions week in week out.

Coming from a person who has seen many games both live and on the TV and although VAR has given us some, not a lot, but some decisions in a positive manner, I think it is about time that VAR is removed from the game because it is utterly ridiculous, it kills the football spirit and makes me not even feel like watching the sport that I am ever so passionate about..

Gooners, would you like to see VAR scrapped?

