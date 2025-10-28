Opinion: VAR, Referees and the Corruption of the Rule Book

As we all know, the referee for Arsenal’s Premier League game against Fulham recently was Anthony Taylor. A game that Arsenal dominated, winning 1-0. I read with great interest his suggestion that referees should be shown more respect, as they do a difficult job and are only human, so mistakes will happen.

All very true, and I have great sympathy with him when his family is attacked – that should never happen or be condoned. But I’m afraid that is where my sympathy ends, and here’s why.

High earnings and high expectations

Premier League referees are, on average, earning around £100,000 a year and asking for more. They also have the technology of VAR to assist them when a clear and obvious error occurs, plus cameras situated all around the grounds to analyse every single angle available.

Yet every week we see wrong decisions, apologies from the PGMOL, promises to learn from mistakes, and then the same problems repeated week after week. It seems they cannot use VAR in a consistent and straightforward way, often making the on-field referee’s decision for him when that isn’t what VAR is designed to do.

Rule-book confusion and fading trust

We also see referees making up scenarios that are not in the rule book, creating even more controversy. For example, when Mr Oliver decides not to spoil the spectacle of a game one minute, then does exactly the opposite the next.

When Mr Webb took charge of the PGMOL, he promised to listen to clubs, consult on changes, and improve refereeing standards. Can anyone honestly say they’ve improved since he took over, apart from increasing the number of letters apologising for wrong decisions?

I’ve used the word “corruption” when explaining my frustrations, and people have assumed that means brown envelopes changing hands. Wrong! What I mean is that the rule book itself is being corrupted every week by officials who fail to apply the rules properly or make up new interpretations as they go along.

Surely the PGMOL must understand that referees need to earn respect rather than simply expect it.

Do you agree that respect must be earned through consistency and accountability rather than demanded through reputation?

Let’s discuss in the comments.

Ken1945

