Opinion: Viktor Gyökeres is starting to find his rhythm at Arsenal

Viktor Gyökeres finally ended his Premier League goal drought in Arsenal’s comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley. The Super Swede found the back of the net for the first time in six league matches, nodding home from close range in the 14th minute after good work from Gabriel following a corner.

It was the striker’s fourth goal in ten Premier League appearances, a respectable return for a player still adjusting to life in England.

Finding his rhythm in North London

Signed from Sporting CP after scoring 54 goals in 52 games, Gyökeres had not found the net in the league since mid-September’s 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest. That run caused some concern among Arsenal fans, even though he struck twice against Atletico Madrid in Europe only a few weeks ago.

It is important to give him time to adapt to what is widely regarded as the most difficult league in the world. The Portuguese top flight is more open and less physical, and it appears he is slowly finding his rhythm.

His relentless pressing has been a key part of Mikel Arteta’s early success this season, with the Gunners currently top of the Premier League and targeting their first title in more than twenty years.

Respectable numbers and steady progress

Many doubted him, but the numbers show that he has started well. Arsenal have seen a number of strikers come and go over the years, from Yaya Sanogo to Lucas Perez, yet Gyökeres looks a far more complete player.

The 2025 Gerd Müller Trophy winner was always going to face pressure to perform consistently, something even the best forwards struggle with. In my opinion, if he reaches twelve league goals this season, it will represent a strong debut campaign and lay solid foundations for the future in the number nine shirt – a role he is beginning to make his own.

Liam Harding

