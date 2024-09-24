Opinion: Arsenal are living rent-free inside Man City’s head and I absolutely love it!

We got to witness an old fashioned rivalry ignited at the top of the table for the first time in a while on Sunday with two of the biggest rivals of the past two and half seasons partaking in a fiery clash at the Etihad stadium on Sunday evening,

Relationships between the clubs are strained more than ever before due to the genuine threat that the Gunners pose to Man city’s strangle hold on the English top flight. This was probably the most intense game I’ve witnessed in recent history. Even though we went a man down we showed undeniable grit and determination to keep arguably the best team in the world at bay until the final few seconds of the game, impressive! Anyone of an Arsenal affiliation would be super proud with our boys and recognizing their efforts.

This has visibly rattled Manchester city, it’s that obvious, from shaming Arsenal last season for supposedly celebrating a draw to them shamefully doing the same this season, you can only see how far deep we’re in their minds, so deep that we got their biggest players in Bernardo Silva, Erling Haaland and Manuel Akanji feeling salty about how we decided to approach the game while down to ten men. The former even going as far as saying that Liverpool were a greater threat to them because they supposedly came against them “head on” and have more trophies, pathetic!

For players of this caliber to show visible signs of resentment towards us shows how they view us now, they haven’t managed to beat us in our last four encounters mind you, That goes to show that they view us the biggest threat to their dominance, which I’m all in for and sure every Gooner would too.

Come February 1st 2025, we welcome them to our own turf in the reverse fixture with nothing but revenge on our minds and given how deep into the season it will be, it might prove to be a more defining game in our season than this one.

Haaland was hitting Gabriel at the back of the head with the ball instead of restarting play quickly, Pep was kicking chairs and Bernardo Silva was moaning like a word I wouldn’t want to use on this article, So, yes Gooners we’re living rent-free in their heads and I’m sure we’re all absolutely delighted with that.

How confident are you about our chances of winning the league this season after the game against City?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

