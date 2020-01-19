Opinion – We can beat Chelsea and still fight for Top Four

Let us show the Blues we are kings of the capital by Lagos Gooner

When Tammy Abraham scored the winning goal against Arsenal the last time we played Chelsea, I was heartbroken. I felt really bad because up until the second half of that game, we had virtually boxed Chelsea into a corner. We had the momentum and we were inspired to win the game. How and why we lost the game, still baffles me. That was our last league game of last year and what I wished for was for us to end the year on a high, but Chelsea spoilt the fun for me. My brothers, who are Chelsea fans, tormented me until I left town….

This Tuesday we will be going to the home of Chelsea to get revenge. This Tuesday, we are going to their home to score goals and inflict a home defeat on them. This Tuesday, we are going to show Chelsea that we are a different team in 2020 to what we were in 2019. Chelsea will realize who are kings of London after we beat them on Tuesday. Our game against Sheffield has come and gone and our focus now is on beating Chelsea, and we will..

Chelsea are currently ahead of us with 11 points and they are occupying the last Champion’s league position. Beating them will reduce the points gap between us and move us closer to the top four. I am of the opinion that we will still end the season in the top four, and we are shaking Chelsea off the top four spot. However, we need to show our intent by beating them and beating them well on Tuesday.

This is the type of game where we will need our top scorer, Aubameyang. But in his absence, I believe Martinelli, Lacazette and Pepe will do the magic.

we are tired of being known as also rans; we need to start pulling our weight and start bullying both the smaller and the bigger teams. Anything other than a victory against Chelsea in their ground will not be acceptable.

Another trend i would like us to put a stop to, is the trend of allowing one player have an easy ride over us whenever we meet. Tammy scored against us in the reverse leg; he is actually on a scoring run against us. Before him, Dider Drogba was our nemesis, now that Drogba is gone, Tammy looks like the Chelsea play most likely to break our hearts. Our defenders and midfielders must be on the alert through out the game for anything Chelsea throws at us; and we must be ready to take advantage of their defensive flaws and score as many goals as possible.

We are Arsenal and we are proud.

Sylvester Kwentua