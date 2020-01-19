Opinion – We can beat Chelsea and still fight for Top Four

Let us show the Blues we are kings of the capital by Lagos Gooner
When Tammy Abraham scored the winning goal against Arsenal the last time we played Chelsea, I was heartbroken. I felt really bad because up until the second half of that game, we had virtually boxed Chelsea into a corner. We had the momentum and we were inspired to win the game. How and why we lost the game, still baffles me. That was our last league game of last year and what I wished for was for us to end the year on a high, but Chelsea spoilt the fun for me. My brothers, who are Chelsea fans, tormented me until I left town….
This Tuesday we will be going to the home of Chelsea to get revenge. This Tuesday, we are going to their home to score goals and inflict a home defeat on them. This Tuesday, we are going to show Chelsea that we are a different team in 2020 to what we were in 2019. Chelsea will realize who are kings of London after we beat them on Tuesday. Our game against Sheffield has come and gone and our focus now is on beating Chelsea, and we will..
Chelsea are currently ahead of us with 11 points and they are occupying the last Champion’s league position. Beating them will reduce the points gap between us and move us closer to the top four. I am of the opinion that we will still end the season in the top four, and we are shaking Chelsea off the top four spot. However, we need to show our intent by beating them and beating them well on Tuesday.
This is the type of game where we will need our top scorer, Aubameyang. But in his absence, I believe Martinelli, Lacazette and Pepe will do the magic.
we are tired of being known as also rans; we need to start pulling our weight and start bullying both the smaller and the bigger teams. Anything other than a victory against Chelsea in their ground will not be acceptable.
Another trend i would like us to put a stop to, is the trend of allowing one player have an easy ride over us whenever we meet. Tammy scored against us in the reverse leg; he is actually on a scoring run against us. Before him, Dider Drogba was our nemesis, now that Drogba is gone, Tammy looks like the Chelsea play most likely to break our hearts. Our defenders and midfielders must be on the alert through out the game for anything Chelsea throws at us; and we must be ready to take advantage of their defensive flaws and score as many goals as possible.
We are Arsenal and we are proud.
Sylvester Kwentua
Top four is mathematically possible. But it will be highly unlikely, if we see our form, our player quality and our immature system
Arteta usually has no plan B in the second half. This was exposed in several EPL games already, including the one against Lampard
We could win at Stamford Bridge, because the players’ motivation will increase due to the prestige of the big game. But consistency is still a big issue
I’m nervous already!! Apart from Auba and Martinelli, where exactly do our goals come from?? 30 goals in 23 games!! Sheesh!
Stamford Bridge hasn’t been a great place for us in recent years.. but there’s always hope (unless the ref/var have other ideas – Attwell and Tierney)
Come on Arsenal, let’s do this. Luiz to score 😜 It’s on BT, no doubt I’ll be watching from behind my sofa!
And I hope the women smash them later too!! COYG!
Sylvester, if we do win, I hope you give your brothers, and everyone else a load of grief 😀 (Top 4 has gone, imo)
Morning sue how’s you ?. anyway we need to beat the blues to make the top 4 for sure as they or as bad as us anyway off the topic I fancy swapping lacazette for lamer +10 million as lemar as got youth on his side and in the summer get a good CB and a big strong Defensive midfielder and a RB we av a good front 3 for lamer pra pepe not bad
Hope it won’t be dean whatever we did to these guys!! I have lost count he just almost every time rules against us.
Beating the chavs? I just dont see us doing it. Its the rwality, we cant seem to score more than one goal. Expecting our dsfsnse to protect such a slender lead over 90 mins is unrealistic. Give ceballos the number 10 role for this match theres zero creativity ATM.
I thought Arsenal played well v SU and deserved to win.
We should have got the second via the penalty spot.
Every one had a decent game no one played badly and but for the late equalizer
we would be talking about how we are on the up.
Agree we can beat Chelsea but we can also lose to Chelsea who will be hurting bad
after their sucker punch 94th min loss to Newcastle via Isac Hayden.
Arsenal getting 4th place in the league will require a big improvement in results.
Right now we are one of nine sides between 28 and 34 points trying to make next season’s EL.
This years EL is how we can make CL because league form is irrelevant
and on paper with Pepe Martinelli Luiz Bellerin + Ceballos we have a stronger squad
than Emery’s squad who made the final last season.
Then we have the FA cup as well so all sorts of possibilities await.
Chelsea are 10 points ahead, not 11 points. Fans need to stop deluding themselves about the top 4. The way we’re playing, not even the top 6 is looking likely!
The top 3 is done, so that means a lot of teams fighting it out for the remaining Champions League position. Even if we pull off a miracle and beat Chelsea away, we’re still 7 points adrift. We need to then go on a winning run to put ourselves into real contention, something like 5/6 games in a row, yet I cannot see us even winning back-to-back games. On top of that, we need Chelsea, and another 5 teams in and around us to all start slipping up. It’s not impossible, but a miracle is needed, and it’s not in our hands.
Given our lengthy injury list, lack squad depth, and quality, Arteta would be best advised to start resting his best players in the league, and go all out for the Europa League. Europe is our most realistic chance of getting in the Champions League, so we need to focus on that.
We are the Gunners fight till the last game whatever happens along the way who knows?
The gunners better get used to being without cl and even europa soccer for some time. Until the defence is improved things will get worze bf they get better.
Top 4 has gone, everyone needs to accept it. Top 6 will be almost impossible to get.
Our first choice full backs have been missing for ages and that won’t change soon. Although Saka and AMN aren’t doing a bad job, they are playing out of position where they could possible be better utilised on the wing and midfield. It looks like Kurzawa won’t now be coming as Tuchel wants him to stay at PSG. Central defence is ok for the rest of the season as all three are playing ok. It’s in midfield where we are severely lacking with no bite, creativity or drive. The transition from defence to attack is slow and deliberate allowing the opposition to stifle us going forward.
Our main aim for this season is not top 4 but to avoid relegation and any other success, be it in the Europa league or FA cup a bonus. Let’s get this terrible season over with and regroup for next season.
The sad thing about our last match is that honestly speaking,our midfielders and defence work their socks up but still pepe waste all of our counters, didnt deliver a single successful cross into the opposition box and lacazette is not just good enough.
Not just him. I think it was 2 or 3 times Ozil could have played a player through with a fairly easy pass, and kept over hitting them.
I think 1st and 2nd place is currently out of question,no chance for any team.
But the 3rd and 4th spots can be very gettable if we start on playing better.Our performances are way better than under emery.And MA has influenced the team in a very good way.If not for VAR we should have easily won 4 out of those 5 games under him.
Specially the chelsea game we had them in the box for like 80mins.And those 2 goals tbey scored is not through their gameplan but from our own mistakes.Even against newcastle yesterday they were not effective in the final 3rd.They lack creativity there and their defence is a huge question mark.We can win
The results will come.
Why?There was a time,a few months ago all the gooners wished for is to see their team fight,they wanted to see commitment and they wanted laziness and ego out of their team and as now they are starting to see it, they want more.Thats natural and now we can start working on our results.
And leicester city’s results and performances have been not very good in the last 2,3 games.If they lose today they will be under heavy pressure.They still have got very tough fixtures left in their campaign.
And we have to play leicester,chelsea and spurs still so many things to be positive about.
Just keep on believing and support the team.
Appreciate this article👏
COYG