Opinion: We cannot ignore that Aubameyang’s goals have seized up after new deal

One of the biggest fears that I had as an Arsenal fan was our team suffering the same fate with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as we did with Mesut Ozil.

The German’s form tailed off after he signed his latest deal with us in 2018 and that was one reason to consider when we were under pressure to hand Aubameyang a new deal.

The striker practically helped us to win the FA Cup and the Community Shield single handily with his goals earlier in the year and we cannot say that he didn’t earn his new deal.

However, what we all expected from him when he signed a new deal is that he would keep scoring the goals for the team.

That has almost stopped now and I cannot help but admit to a feeling of Deja Vu.

Some fans think that his poor form is just a temporary issue and that we have to separate it from the fact that he got a new deal and his goals dried up.

For me, we cannot take out that narrative from the conversation, because it is exactly what has happened.

My hope is that Aubameyang’s starts scoring again soon, and I know that he is a top talent that will get back to form eventually, but he has to prove that it was worth the wages of his new deal.

