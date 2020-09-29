Opinion: We have signed just three players, is that what it means to overhaul a team?

Arsenal had been talking about overhauling our team in the summer as we struggled last season.

The appointment of Mikel Arteta helped us to halt our downward slide and also to start winning games that we otherwise would have lost.

The Spaniard managed to sign two defenders in the January transfer window. Those signings were in response to the club’s immediate need at the time.

Fans were hoping that a successful end to that season will see the club back him with a major overhaul of the team in this transfer window.

The truth is that several players at the club need to be discarded and replaced with better players if progress is to be made.

Arteta has made some older players at the club better than they were before his appointment, but this team still needs strengthening.

So far, the Gunners have signed Willian, Gabriel Magalhaes and Dani Ceballos, on loan for the rest of the season.

There are talks of one midfielder, maybe Houssem Aouar joining the club before the transfer window closes.

A lot of the players who were putting in below-par performances for the club have remained and I wonder if we can call this an overhaul.

Or does it mean that because the recent results have been good, we no longer need an overhaul?

An article from Ime