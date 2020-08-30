Opinion: We need more than Thomas Partey in our midfield

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey in this transfer window.

The Ghanaian is one of the most talented midfielders of his generation and some Arsenal fans seem to think that he will automatically become the player that takes us to new heights.

I think that his addition will be an amazing one and it can even make us a top-four team again, but our current midfield needs more than just him.

He is one hell of a box to box midfielder, but we also need a creative midfielder that will unlock defences for us.

Dani Ceballos has been the closest thing to such a player that we have had recently.

The Spaniard has returned to Real Madrid and will likely not return to the Emirates.

Mesut Ozil is another player that should fulfil this role, but the German is way past his best now.

We have some of the best attackers in the Premier League and their combination can fire us into the top four.

However, without good service from midfield, these attackers will struggle and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might also struggle for goals as well.

We have been linked with a move for a player like Philippe Coutinho and I think that the Brazilian is the type of player that we need, but if we cannot land him then we should find another creative midfielder to add to our team.

