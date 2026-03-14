Opinion Well done to classy Fabian Hurzeler

Following our win against Brighton, I suggested, because of his age, that Fabian Hürzeler be given the benefit of the doubt.
As the youngest permanent manager in the history of the Premiership, the German is still learning.
It is never easy to be interviewed minutes after a defeat. Broadcasters contractually want instant access to managers because the more emotional a person is, the more likely they are to say something controversial, which makes good television.
Press Conference Perspective
I asked for Gooners to wait for the 33-year-old’s next press conference to see if he would backtrack on his comments and admit he had crossed the line.
The Seagulls were not involved in the FA Cup, meaning their boss had over a week to prepare to face the media.
While neither he nor Mikel Arteta went into much detail about its content, both confirmed on Friday that Mr Hürzeler had texted the Spaniard to clarify his criticism regarding time-wasting and to emphasise his respect and admiration for Arsenal.
I assumed his employer would have hinted his post-match attack was not a good look for his or the club’s image.
Everyone is entitled to their opinion. It is acceptable to say you are not entertained by watching the Gunners; it is not acceptable, though, to be dismissive of our tactics and try to downplay the hard work that has gone into losing only three games this season. If it were easy to score from set pieces and so simple to defend narrow leads, why are our competitors not doing the same?
Sir Alex Ferguson once said you learn a lot about a coach not when things are going well but when you have to deal with adversity.
Nobody likes to be the villain in their own narrative; it is easier to blame someone else.
Reflection and Empathy
The hardest thing in life is to step back, take a breath and ask yourself, ‘Did I let myself down?’
It is even more difficult to reach out and show empathy for those you have offended.
Mr Hürzeler nearly damaged his reputation with his comments but will have impressed potential suitors by this classy gesture.
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He is known for it, so expect more in the future.
I mentioned this during my predictions. I bet he knew to back track because he’s about to go away from home and not play entertaining football
The German seems naive and now he has earned the limelight for the wrong reason
I mean, he’s only 33. There are players older than him.
He’s not super experienced. He’ll grow into the role. I’m willing to give him the benefit of the doubt.
The problem, as I see it, is that he said all this negative BS before the game, carried on with it during the game and concluded with it after the game.
The damage has been done, as the amount of coverage has proven, with numerous articles proving or disproving his views.
They say mud sticks and these views will be used to diminish our achievements this season, if we do go on and win trophies.
He only said what everyone was (is) thinking .
Cannot see the problem personally.
my stance is mate he didn’t kind of acknowledge that how we play while dull still takes an art and allot of hard work
for example how many great saves did Raya really have to make
so ( allot of people ) he’s choosing to ignore part of the sport that we do well in knowing that if he went to the Emirates he wouldn’t be playing full flowing football
we beat them twice at home and I don’t remember going well Brighton were really positive today
For me this having digs at Arsenal regarding their set-pieces and the like are a follow-on from my earlier views regarding pundits and opposing fans bigging us up, all the time hoping that we fall flat on our face. And then it would be open season on us.
But currently still being in 4 competitions, they’re now starting to really brick it, hence they are now finding faults wherever they can.
The latest example being an article on the BBC Website questioning will this be the ugliest side to win the League if it were to happen.
It would appear that Arsenal FC, have quite a lot of people worried.