Opinion Well done to classy Fabian Hurzeler

Following our win against Brighton, I suggested, because of his age, that Fabian Hürzeler be given the benefit of the doubt.

As the youngest permanent manager in the history of the Premiership, the German is still learning.

It is never easy to be interviewed minutes after a defeat. Broadcasters contractually want instant access to managers because the more emotional a person is, the more likely they are to say something controversial, which makes good television.

Press Conference Perspective

I asked for Gooners to wait for the 33-year-old’s next press conference to see if he would backtrack on his comments and admit he had crossed the line.

The Seagulls were not involved in the FA Cup, meaning their boss had over a week to prepare to face the media.

While neither he nor Mikel Arteta went into much detail about its content, both confirmed on Friday that Mr Hürzeler had texted the Spaniard to clarify his criticism regarding time-wasting and to emphasise his respect and admiration for Arsenal.

I assumed his employer would have hinted his post-match attack was not a good look for his or the club’s image.

Everyone is entitled to their opinion. It is acceptable to say you are not entertained by watching the Gunners; it is not acceptable, though, to be dismissive of our tactics and try to downplay the hard work that has gone into losing only three games this season. If it were easy to score from set pieces and so simple to defend narrow leads, why are our competitors not doing the same?

Sir Alex Ferguson once said you learn a lot about a coach not when things are going well but when you have to deal with adversity.

Nobody likes to be the villain in their own narrative; it is easier to blame someone else.

Reflection and Empathy

The hardest thing in life is to step back, take a breath and ask yourself, ‘Did I let myself down?’

It is even more difficult to reach out and show empathy for those you have offended.

Mr Hürzeler nearly damaged his reputation with his comments but will have impressed potential suitors by this classy gesture.

Dan Smith