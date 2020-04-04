Opinion – What Arsenal can expect from Gabriel Martinelli if he leads their attack

Arsenal faces a huge summer of uncertainty as Mikel Arteta struggles to keep hold of his best players and also how much strengthening the manager would be able to afford in the summer.

One position where a lot of uncertainty abounds at the Emirates at the moment is the attack.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is probably the most important player Arsenal has at the moment and the Gabon attacker is unsettled.

Alexandre Lacazette future is also uncertain as he struggles to adapt to Mikel Arteta’s style of play.

If we lose any of these players, a replacement might need some time to find his feet so I expect Arteta to rely on the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah.

I’d prefer Martinelli up top because he is more experienced and he seems to have more hunger for success.

With the Brazilian leading the line, what is the realistic goal target for him?

He has already scored 10 times in just over 20 games and I think that is a good sign of things to come.

With more support from both side of the wings and midfield, I think that Martinelli can get us 20 goals in all competitions as our top striker.

If we do qualify for Europe, trusting Martinelli for our goals could yield up to 25 goals in all competitions.

