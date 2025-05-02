What Arsenal must do in Paris to give themselves a chance to win

Arsenal now face a formidable challenge if they are to reach the final of the Champions League, following a 1-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their semi-final clash. The tightly contested fixture at the Emirates saw PSG emerge as deserved winners, having demonstrated superior control and precision in key moments of the match.

The result was somewhat unexpected, especially given Arsenal’s recent success in the competition, including their triumph over Real Madrid in the previous round. Despite PSG’s strong record against English clubs in European competitions this season, many had tipped Mikel Arteta’s side to secure a positive result at home. Instead, the Gunners must now mount a comeback away from home, a task that is undoubtedly difficult but not beyond their capabilities.

To turn the tie around in Paris, Arsenal will need to demonstrate resilience and tactical maturity. They have already shown this kind of quality when they visited Madrid, where a fast and aggressive start proved crucial to their success. A similar approach will be required at the Parc des Princes, where the Gunners must assert themselves early and avoid giving PSG any psychological or tactical advantage.

With Arsenal fans desperate to see their team overturn PSG’s 1-0 advantage from the first leg in London, and PSG supporters equally eager to see their side reach the showpiece, both sets of fans will be scrambling to get tickets to the UCL Final, hoping for glory after the decisive second leg in Paris.

Starting the game with intensity will be key. At the Emirates, it was PSG who seized the initiative within the first few minutes, setting the tone and unsettling the home crowd. If Arsenal are to progress, they must mirror that level of urgency from the outset in Paris. The memory of how a quick start worked in their favour in Madrid should serve as both inspiration and a tactical blueprint.

Although PSG have shown vulnerability at home, as seen in their loss to Liverpool, they remain a formidable side, particularly in front of their own supporters. Arsenal must be prepared to absorb pressure and respond with discipline and sharp execution. The margin for error will be minimal, and any lapse in concentration or slow start could prove costly.

The onus is now on Arsenal’s players to remain focused and driven from the very first whistle. They must show that they are not only capable of competing at this level but also of overcoming adversity on Europe’s biggest stage.