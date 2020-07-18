Opinion: What Arsenal need to do differently if we miss out on Europe this season

Arsenal is struggling to end this season in a European place. We are basically paying the price for making a poor start to this campaign.

We have had to change managers to save our season, and Mikel Arteta is now looking like the manager that we should have named when Arsene Wenger left us.

The Spaniard has improved our team greatly since he became our manager, but there is still so much to do before we can end this season in a European place.

Time is running out for us and the games come at us so fast, I fear that we might not enter a European competition next season through the league table.

Like I have written before, it won’t be the end of the world if we end this season outside the European place, especially if we have placed ourselves in a position to have a better season the next time out.

Here a few things I think we can do differently ahead of next season if we miss out on Europe.

Sort our summer business early

We need to sort out our summer transfer business as quick as possible when the transfer window reopens, this way, Mikel Arteta will know the players he is working with and start working with them early.

Target a fast start

We need to start next season as we mean to go on. Starting with an unbeaten or winning run in our first ten games would give us the momentum to attack the rest of the season.

Prioritise making the top four/title challenge

We need to forget about winning the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and target a title challenge or at least finishing the campaign in the top four.

The other cup competitions do nothing but give your players injuries and increase the number of games that you have to play.

An article from Ime