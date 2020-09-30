Opinion: What has happened to William Saliba?

William Saliba was expected to make Arsenal a better defensive team when he eventually joined us.

The 19-year-old was signed last summer, but the Gunners allowed him to spend the last campaign back on loan at Saint Etienne.

The defender helped them reach the final of the French Cup last season and he was even denied the chance to play the final when the club wouldn’t agree to Arsenal’s terms.

That action made me think that Arsenal was protecting him from being injured because he is expected to start playing as soon as this season began.

The season has started and he has only played for our youth team so far.

I wonder what happened to him. There was so much hype around him coming to eventually start playing for us and I was keen to see him in action.

Did Mikel Arteta realise that he isn’t as good as we’ve been told he was? Did he suddenly become worse than he was in France? Is he nursing an injury?

These are questions that I have been asking myself. If Gabriel Magalhaes, who didn’t play any football for six months, can come in and start playing immediately, something must have really happened to Saliba and I wish we knew what.

An article from Ime